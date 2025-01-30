The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 173 vehicles for violating traffic regulations, including illegal parking and causing road obstructions.

The vehicles, which include 125 commercial buses and 48 private cars, were seized in a coordinated operation across some of Lagos’ busiest and most gridlocked areas, such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, Nnamdi Azikiwe by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo.

The announcement was made on the Authority’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

“In a resolute and uncompromising enforcement initiative designed to restore traffic discipline and facilitate the unhindered movement of vehicles, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have apprehended 125 recalcitrant commercial buses and 48 privately owned vehicles for flagrant violations, including unauthorized parking and severe road obstructions. This sweeping crackdown was executed across notorious gridlock-prone corridors such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, Nnamdi Azikiwe by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo,” the statement read in part.

The operation is part of LASTMA’s ongoing effort to tackle traffic congestion in Lagos, particularly in areas plagued by illegal parking and unauthorized garages, which worsen gridlocks.

The statement highlighted that the initiative, spearheaded by LASTMA General Manager Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki and guided by Mr. Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, targets dangerous driving behaviors, including driving against traffic and reckless maneuvers that disrupt traffic flow and endanger road users.

What you should know

LASTMA’s recent vehicle impoundment drive focused on addressing illegal parking and road obstructions across Lagos. However, the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 outlines numerous other offenses that can also lead to vehicle impoundment.

A Nairametrics review of the law reveals over 20 traffic violations that could result in car impoundment. These offenses include, but are not limited to, driving without a valid driver’s license, disobeying traffic control personnel, driving underage (under 18), operating a vehicle without a valid Ministry of Transport (MOT) Test Certificate, and lacking a Certificate of Road Worthiness.

Other violations include driving a commercial vehicle without a valid hackney permit, failure to display a hackney permit, not having a car hire service permit, and failing to yield to pedestrians at zebra crossings.

Additionally, offenses such as not giving way to traffic at roundabouts, smoking, drinking, or eating while driving, operating a vehicle within restricted routes or beyond approved hours, and commuters or conductors hanging on the tailboard of moving vehicles are also subject to impoundment.

When a vehicle is impounded by LASTMA, offenders must pay fines corresponding to the violation. Repeat offenders may incur higher fines or additional penalties as determined by the authorities.