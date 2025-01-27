Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 613 endured a terrifying ordeal less than two hours into their journey from Lagos to Washington, D.C.

The flight had departed Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The Boeing 787-800 suddenly descended at an alarming rate, shaking violently mid-air.

Panic broke out as the cabin was filled with screams, with passengers describing the descent as both rapid and frightening.

In an interview with Nairametrics, a female passenger vividly described the harrowing experience, likening it to “falling into a vacuum.” Though she requested anonymity, Nairametrics confirmed her presence on the flight.

“It wasn’t turbulence; it felt as if something was dragging the plane from beneath,” she explained.

She described the palpable chaos, adding, “People were screaming, and you could feel the panic. The plane was losing altitude rapidly, dropping so fast.”

The passenger also noted that even the cabin crew appeared visibly shaken, unable to provide an immediate explanation to the passengers during the ordeal.

The incident quickly gained widespread attention on social media, with multiple platforms sharing firsthand accounts and videos from the flight. One notable video, shared by @aviationbrk on X on Friday and reportedly obtained from a passenger aboard the aircraft, captured the chaos inside the cabin.

The footage showed passengers visibly distressed, with some screaming in fear while others sat frozen in shock. Official reports indicated that four passengers sustained “minor injuries,” while two crew members also suffered minor injuries.

Although the rapid descent lasted only a few seconds, it left a profound and lasting impact on those onboard, according to accounts from other passengers.

The flight’s unexpected route

After the unsettling event, one passenger pulled out her phone to check the plane’s location, wanting to confirm where they were.

“I saw we were over Dakar,” she recalled, noting that passengers were still anxiously waiting for an explanation. About 30 minutes later, the plane’s Public Service Announcement (PSA) informed passengers that the aircraft would be making an emergency landing in Ghana.

“It showed 1 hour and 51 minutes to Ghana,” she said, referring to the GPS tracker on her phone.

“But just as we were processing that, the PSA came on again, announcing we were returning to Lagos instead.”

As the plane turned back toward Lagos, the crew still provided no information about the cause of the incident.

“It was frustrating not knowing what had happened,” the passenger shared.

“I think they were trying to avoid causing more panic, but it left us completely in the dark.”

Sources familiar with aviation matters suggested the pilot may have briefly lost total control of the aircraft, only regaining it after the plane’s rapid descent. Another source speculated that the plane may have fallen by as much as 20,000 feet, which would explain the sharp drop passengers felt.

In another account shared by @aviationbrk, a passenger described how the situation unfolded shortly after they had been served meals.

The passenger who spoke to Nairametrics indicated that she had her seat belt on, which may have helped her avoid serious injuries as the plane descended sharply.

This vivid accounts highlights the physical toll the experience took on some passengers, who had not anticipated such a terrifying ordeal.

Arrival in Lagos and aftermath

Upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) at 3:22 a.m., passengers were instructed to remain seated for an additional 15 to 20 minutes as medical crews arrived to assess the situation.

Disembarkation was only permitted after the medical team had cleared the passengers, ensuring that those needing immediate medical attention were attended to first, while individuals with more serious injuries were transferred to a nearby hospital. The emotional toll of the incident was evident, with many passengers visibly distressed.

Following the landing, a source who spoke to Nairametrics described confusion and a lack of clear communication regarding the next steps.

Passengers were instructed to board a bus that was supposed to take them to a hotel arranged by the airline. However, no one could provide details about the hotel’s location or the specific arrangements.

“It was unsettling to board a bus with no clear destination,” the passenger remarked.

Frustrated by the uncertainty, she eventually made her own arrangements to leave the airport.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) later disclosed that four passengers and two crew members sustained “serious injuries” following the incident. They also stated that another 27 passengers and 5 crew members sustained minor injuries.

A passenger, sharing their experience on X after the flight’s return to Lagos, expressed their frustration with the post-landing situation:

“When we landed, we had to wait for medical personnel who took forever to come to the plane. We have no value for human life in this country and are never prepared for emergencies. Having survived a plane with major technical issues, surviving the Almighty Nigerian attitude seemed like a bigger threat.”

What FAAN and United Airlines are saying

Nairametrics reached out to United Airlines for clarification. The airline confirmed that the flight returned to Lagos due to a technical issue and an unexpected aircraft movement.

“Our flight from Lagos, Nigeria to Washington D.C. returned to Lagos after a technical issue and an unexpected aircraft movement,” the airline stated.

“The plane landed safely, and four passengers and two flight attendants were seen at a hospital for minor injuries and have been released.”

United Airlines also added, “We are working with aviation authorities in the U.S. and Nigeria to understand the cause.”

However, United Airlines has yet to release an official statement as of the time of this report.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) provided further details, confirming that a team of rescue and medical services was on-site when the plane landed at 3:37 a.m.

“While all passengers and crew disembarked safely, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, and an additional 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries,” FAAN’s statement read.

Those with minor injuries received first aid and were discharged, while those with more serious injuries were stabilized and transferred to the Duchess Hospital in Ikeja. Some passengers were also provided with accommodation at a nearby hotel.

FAAN assured the public that the aircraft did not sustain any major damage, and investigations are ongoing.