The Lagos State Government has announced plans to begin the removal of illegal stalls and shanties obstructing drainage channels and setbacks in Lagos Island on Tuesday.

The affected areas include the setbacks of the Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channels, as well as the space under the Apongbon Bridge.

This disclosure was made in a statement posted on Sunday on the Lagos State Government’s official Facebook account.

The statement explained that the enforcement follows the expiration of a 48-hour quit notice issued to traders and stall owners last week.

“The Lagos State Government on Sunday said the full enforcement of removal of stalls/shanties under Apongbon Bridge and on the setback of Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channel on Lagos Island will commence on Tuesday following the expiration of the 48 hours quit notice issued to the stall owners/traders last week,” the statement read in part.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development during an inspection tour of the affected areas, including Ebute-Ero and the Olowogbowo/Apongbon axis. According to Wahab, the illegal structures have caused significant blockages in critical drainage collectors such as Bombata/Olusi and the Alagbafo collector, contributing to flooding in the area.

“We came to ascertain the level of compliance concerning the abatement notices served on Thursday to ensure that statutorily we have fulfilled what is required according to the law. This will be followed by enforcement activities on Tuesday,” Wahab said.

He stated that enforcement would target extensions impeding public infrastructure, while unaffected structures would remain. Cleared areas will be handed to LASPARK for beautification and to prevent re-encroachment.

Wahab condemned contractors and traders for obstructing stormwater flow and damaging infrastructure by dumping building materials and waste on roads and drainage channels.

He ordered the sealing of construction sites in areas such as Oke-Arin, Abibu-Oki, and Ebute Ero market until the debris is removed, reaffirming the Lagos State Government’s commitment to balancing advocacy with enforcement for environmental sustainability.

“We will use the carrot and stick approach. While appealing to people to align with our reasoning, we will ensure that recalcitrant individuals face the law to serve as examples for others,” Wahab added.

The Commissioner encouraged Lagos, residents to act as whistle-blowers by reporting environmental infractions, emphasizing the collective responsibility of safeguarding public infrastructure.

Officials who joined the inspection included the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; and the General Manager of LASWAMO, Engr. Femi Afolabi, among others.

Areas visited during the tour included Savage Lane, George Street, Abu Lane, and Alakoro Martins drains collector.

The enforcement aims to mitigate flooding, restore the flow of stormwater, and ensure a sustainable environment for Lagos Island residents.