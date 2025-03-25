The Lagos State Government has announced plans to install approximately 3,000 e-police and speed limit cameras across the state to enhance traffic law enforcement.

The Director of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Engr. Akin-George Fashola disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking on Lagos Transport Trends and Perspectives, a program sponsored by the State’s Ministry of Transportation on Traffic Radio 96.1 FM.

Engr. Fashola noted that speed limit cameras have already been installed at various locations, including Alapere-Ogudu Road (80km/h inbound Alausa and 60km/h inbound Iyana Oworo) and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way (60km/h).

Areas with already installed cameras

He further stated that e-police cameras are currently in place at Allen Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road in Ikeja to check red light running and other traffic violations, urging motorists to take note of warning signs installed at these locations to ensure compliance.

Speaking on penalties, the VIS Director emphasized that violators of speed limits would be required to pay a fine of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000).

However, he added that offenders who believe they did not violate the regulation could contest the fine by providing proof.

Responding to a caller who inquired whether commercial vehicles are exempted from the enforcement initiative, Engr. Fashola clarified that an average of 50 commercial buses are apprehended daily for various traffic violations.

Online roadworthiness

Highlighting recent developments within the VIS, he revealed that the government has introduced an online roadworthiness recertification system for pre-existing vehicle owners, saying the new initiative allows vehicle owners to renew their roadworthiness certificates online without visiting a VIS office.

Additionally, he mentioned that the VIS now offers an auto verification service for individuals looking to purchase used vehicles.

This service provides a detailed history of the vehicle, enabling buyers to make informed decisions.

Engr. Fashola encouraged Lagos residents to visit the VIS website or any of the 45 VIS centers across the state for reliable information and assistance.

What you should know

Last month, the State Government announced a partnership with Chinese tech company, Huawei Technologies, to deploy four new Intelligent Transport System (ITS) sites across key locations in the state, aimed at improving traffic management and road safety.

The new installations, according to the state, will complement the existing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and other Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices already in use.

Earlier in 2024, the State Government launched the Lagos State Transport Policy, a 15-year plan divided into phases: two years, two to five years, five to ten years, and up to fifteen years.

One of the key short-term goals set for the first two years is the introduction of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) to enhance traffic management.

The initiative includes the establishment of a modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC) and the implementation of Area Traffic Control (ATC) with interconnected signals and dynamic cycle times.