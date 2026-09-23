MAN warns foreign supply dependence could derail Nigeria’s industrial ambitions

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for stronger efforts to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign supply chains, saying the country can leverage its new industrial policy to build domestic production capacity and emerge as Africa’s industrial hub.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for stronger efforts to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign supply chains, saying the country can leverage its new industrial policy to build domestic production capacity and emerge as Africa’s industrial hub.

MAN President, Francis Meshioye, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos at a news conference ahead of the association’s 54th Annual General Meeting scheduled for October 5 to October 7.

He said geopolitical tensions and disruptions in the global economy had exposed the vulnerabilities associated with excessive dependence on external supply chains, making stronger domestic industrial capacity increasingly important to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

MAN urges stronger domestic production

Meshioye said Nigeria’s industrial strategy must take into account changes in the global economic environment and the risks associated with external supply dependencies.

He said MAN’s advocacy had continued to focus on the conditions required to enable manufacturers to expand domestic production and compete effectively.

“Developments in the global economy and continuing geopolitical tensions have also reinforced the need for Nigeria to strengthen its domestic industrial capacity and reduce vulnerabilities arising from excessive dependence on external supply chains,” he said.

He identified macroeconomic stability, infrastructure development, affordable long-term finance, a stable foreign exchange environment and a predictable regulatory framework as key priorities.

According to him, these factors remained critical to enabling manufacturers to expand domestic production and compete effectively.

Meshioye said Nigeria had the human capital, entrepreneurial capacity and power resources required to develop a stronger industrial economy.

He said the opportunity was to harness these advantages through current industrial policy and disciplined implementation to build an economy that produces more of what it consumes, adds greater value to its resources and competes successfully across African and global markets.

Industrial policy targets local value chains

Meshioye said the National Industrial Policy 2025, which was fully launched by the Federal Government in April 2026, provides an opportunity to address some of the structural weaknesses limiting Nigeria’s industrial development.

He said its implementation would determine how effectively the country could expand domestic production and strengthen its industrial base.

The policy is designed to deepen domestic value chains and place production, competitiveness and job creation at the centre of Nigeria’s economic strategy.

Its emphasis includes value chain development, strategic industrial sectors, infrastructure and energy alignment, skills, technology and the integration of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Manufacturers, however, continue to face pressure from high production and energy costs, limited access to affordable finance, infrastructure deficits, inflation and foreign exchange challenges.

Meshioye said sustainable industrial growth also depended on the quality of institutions, consistency of public policy, critical infrastructure and effective collaboration between government and the private sector.

According to him, Nigeria has the resources and capabilities required to develop a stronger industrial economy, pointing to the country’s human capital, entrepreneurial capacity and power resources.

“The opportunity for us is to harness these advantages through current industrial policy and disciplined implementation to build an economy that produces more of what it consumes, adds greater value to its resources and competes successfully across Africa and global markets,” he said.

He said MAN had consequently chosen to focus its 54th AGM on leveraging the National Industrial Policy to position Nigeria as Africa’s industrial hub.

MAN pushes local content benchmarks

As part of measures to boost local manufacturing capacity, MAN had earlier called on the Federal Government to introduce annual local content benchmarks for government procurement in key sectors such as automobiles, textiles, pharmaceuticals and agro-processing.

The association said such a framework would help government agencies prioritise Made-in-Nigeria products and stimulate domestic production.

The Federal Government had announced the Nigeria First policy in May last year, declaring that Ministries, Departments and Agencies would be barred from procuring foreign goods and services where local alternatives exist.