The Lagos State Government has resumed the clearance of illegal shops attached to the pedestrian bridge in Idumota as part of ongoing efforts to maintain order and improve pedestrian movement in the area.

The disclosure was made on Monday in an X post by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

He stated that the operation was carried out in a joint effort between operatives from the Office of the Drainage Services and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), targeted structures encroaching on the bridge and its surroundings to improve accessibility and eliminate safety risks.

“In a joint operation between the operatives from the Office of the Drainage Services and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, clearance operation resumed in Idumota, removing illegal shops attached to the pedestrian bridge,” Wahab’s post read.

A short video clip attached to the post showed operatives wielding sledgehammers to demolish cemented shop structures built against the pedestrian bridge.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has been demolishing illegally erected structures across the state, particularly those obstructing pedestrian bridges, drainage channels, and roadways. These efforts aim to improve urban planning, reduce flooding, and ensure pedestrian safety.

In February 2025, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Operations Unit demolished unauthorized structures at Obalende Under-Bridge, citing security concerns and environmental hazards.

Earlier in January 2025, the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources removed structures blocking drainage systems along the Langbasa-Jehovah Witness-Ramota drainage alignment in Langbasa and Orchid Road, both in Eti-Osa Local Government Area. This was part of a broader strategy to prevent flooding by ensuring the free flow of rainwater.

Also in January, the state government demolished structures on drainage setbacks along the Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channel on Lagos Island to enhance stormwater flow and mitigate flood risks. Affected traders were warned beforehand, with authorities emphasizing that illegal constructions along drainage paths significantly contribute to flooding.

In October 2024, the government carried out a similar clearance operation at Adeyinka Osijo Street, off Morohunfolu Street, Akoka, Yaba, targeting structures obstructing drainage channels. Officials stressed that indiscriminate construction along these pathways compromises the city’s flood management efforts.

The Lagos State Government has consistently warned traders and residents against encroaching on public infrastructure, reiterating that enforcement actions will continue to reclaim obstructed spaces and improve urban livability.