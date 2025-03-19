The Lagos State Government has announced the removal of structures encroaching on setbacks and drainage alignments along the Alaba International drainage channel.

The enforcement exercise, carried out by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, aims to restore the free flow of stormwater in the area and mitigate flooding risks.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

He stated that the government’s enforcement team had started clearing contravening buildings obstructing the drainage path.

“The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has commenced removal of contravening structures built on setbacks and drainage alignments along the Alaba International drainage channel.

“This effort is geared towards ensuring a free flow of stormwater in the axis,” Wahab’s tweet read.

The commissioner’s update was accompanied by images showing various structures demolished by state authorities, including cemented buildings, wooden shacks, and containerized structures.

What you should know

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, during the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) briefing held earlier in March 2025, warned that the state will experience above-normal rainfall in 2025, with potential flash floods in some areas that could disrupt commercial activities, pose risks to lives and properties, increase road congestion, and cause flight delays

. Lagos is projected to receive an average annual rainfall of 1,936mm, exceeding the 1991-2020 long-term average.

In light of this, the state government has intensified efforts to combat severe flooding by demolishing structures encroaching on key drainage channels and setbacks across the state, ensuring proper water flow and mitigating hazards.

In early January 2025, the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources cleared obstructions along the Langbasa-Jehovah Witness-Ramota alignment and Orchid Road in Eti-Osa.

In October 2024, similar actions were taken at Adeyinka Osijo Street, Akoka, Yaba, and in September, illegal structures blocking the System 63b drainage channel in Sangotedo were removed.

In August 2024, the government cleared the System 157 drainage path and Orchid Road channels in Eti-Osa after property owners failed to comply with agreements to minimize their impact on the canal.

Also, in May 2024, the state demolished structures encroaching on the System 1 drainage channel in Mende Villa, Maryland, as part of its flood prevention strategy.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab has repeatedly emphasized that the government will take a “carrot and stick” approach—appealing to citizens to cooperate while ensuring those who defy regulations are held accountable as a deterrent. He reiterated that flood control measures remain a priority, with enforcement actions expected to continue throughout the year.