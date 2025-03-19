Abel Aboh, a Nigerian-born data and artificial intelligence (AI) expert, has been appointed as a judge for the British Data Awards 2025, a major event recognizing excellence in data, AI, analytics, and technology across the United Kingdom.

As part of his role, Aboh will assess more than 70 entries across five major categories, evaluating submissions based on innovation, impact, teamwork, and value creation.

The British Data Awards attract over 400 entries annually from leading businesses, universities, and public sector organisations.

Aboh’s selection as a judge highlights his contribution and influence in the global data space and reflects the increasing role of data-driven decision-making in various industries.

He joins a panel of high-profile industry leaders, including:

Di Mayze – Chief Data & AI Officer, Marks & Spencer

Lucy Vickers – Chief Data Officer, UK Department of Health & Social Care

Miryem Salah – Chief Data Officer, Vodafone

Caroline Carruthers – CEO, Carruthers & Jackson

Nick Sawyer – Global Data Officer, Dr. Martens

Now in its fifth year, the British Data Awards is an annual initiative aimed at discovering and celebrating the UK’s most outstanding data success stories. The 2025 edition has received entries from start-ups, not-for-profits, public sector organisations, SMEs, tech unicorns, and FTSE 100 companies, among others.

The judging panel represents diverse sectors such as finance, healthcare, defence, retail, and technology, reflecting the broad impact of data and AI on modern business and governance.

Brief Profile: Abel Aboh

Abel Aboh has nearly 20 years of experience in data, AI governance, and technology transformation, and has worked with major organisations including the Bank of England, EasyJet, HSBC, Standard Life Aberdeen, BAE Systems, and London 2012. His expertise in data strategy and governance has positioned him as a thought leader in shaping AI policies and frameworks.

Aboh’s contributions to the data and AI industry have earned him multiple recognitions, including induction into the UK Data Hall of Fame and a congratulatory message from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) in 2023 for his impact on the global data landscape.

He was also a finalist for the British Data Awards – Data Leader of the Year in 2021, further cementing his reputation in the UK’s data sector.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Aboh is actively involved in mentorship and education. He serves as a board member of The Data Lab Scotland, a committee member of the Law Society of Scotland, and an advisor to DataKirk, a social enterprise focused on increasing representation in data and AI.

As the British Data Awards move toward announcing finalists, Aboh’s participation reflects the increasing demand for expertise in data and AI.