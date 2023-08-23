Abel Aboh is a visionary British-Nigerian data and AI expert who has proven to be key in shaping decisions in the field of Artificial Intelligence and making contributions to shaping the global technological landscape.

Academic background

Transitioning from a management background to becoming a member of the Governance Board at the Data Lab Scotland signifies his dynamic ability to merge managerial acumen with technology guiding strategic decisions that steer innovation, and collaboration, and shape Scotland’s technological landscape as a Governance Board member of the Data Lab Scotland.

Data Lab Scotland is Scotland’s leading innovation centre for data and AI, part of the University of Edinburgh, whose mission it is to help Scotland and the global landscape maximize value from AI and data.

Career trajectory

Abel Aboh has over 17 years of unique cross-functional and sector experience.

Interestingly, Abel started his academic journey studying Human resource management at the University of Lincoln and went further for a Master’s in the same field at the famous Strathclyde Business School.

Later, he proceeded to study Management, Leadership, Data Ethics, AI, and Responsible Innovation at the University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh.

His experience cuts across various industries and sectors such as the Bank of England, EasyJet, HSBC, Standard Life Aberdeen, BAE Systems, London 2012, etc.

Currently, he works for the Bank of England (nicknamed The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street), the UK’s Central bank in the City of London.

His interest and experience cut across artificial intelligence (AI), data management, technology, human resource management, change management, transformation, stakeholders’ engagement, and program delivery in the UK private and public sectors.

Abel has board governance and oversight experience asides from Data Lab Scotland.

He is a committee member of the Nominations and Technology Law and Practices committees of the Law Society of Scotland.

In addition, he’s an Advisor of DataKirk a social enterprise based in Edinburgh, aimed at closing both the data divide, and attainment gap, and increasing the representation of the disadvantaged groups in the data economy in Scotland.

Abel is a non-executive Board member of West Lothian College, a leading Scottish College.

He champions the causes of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists (WCIT) a livery company in the City of London. He’s a member of the Broad Street Ward in the City of London.

Abel is committed to transformation, innovation, strategy, and optimizing the synergy between humans and technology.

His passion extends to the African continent, as well as financial services, technology, AI, data, public services, education, social mobility, diversity, leadership, democracy, and more.

For instance, he is a sought-after speaker on data and technology in the UK. He was a finalist for the British Data Awards’ Data Leader of the Year 2021.

He enjoys travelling and discovering places and interacting with people. He enjoys walking, music, podcasts, architecture, art, volunteering, football, and polo.