Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 27, as Nairametrics hosts a must-attend webinar, “How to Make Money Using AI: Value Creation for Businesses, Entrepreneurs, and Government.”

Starting at 10 AM, this event promises to be an eye-opener, showcasing how artificial intelligence can revolutionize various industries and drive profitability.

Join industry leaders as they unveil the secrets to harnessing AI for business growth and innovation.

To join the webinar, register here.

Speaker Profiles

Daniel Awe

Daniel Awe serves as the Group Head of Africa FinTech Foundry (AFF), where he leads efforts in identifying and nurturing innovative startups.

With a rich background in payment solutions, Daniel has spent the last 17 years at the forefront of e-payment platform innovation in the financial sector.

He is recognized for his expertise in leadership, strategy, and digital transformation, playing a pivotal role in advancing technological solutions that meet current and future industry needs.

Abel Aboh

A prominent figure in data science and AI, Abel Aboh is known for his work in big data analytics, machine learning, and AI strategy.

He has a strong academic background in computer science and data management, and his career spans several key roles where he has implemented data-driven solutions to enhance business operations.

Abel is also a frequent speaker, simplifying complex data concepts for broader audiences, and advocates for diversity in the tech industry.

Afeez Ramoni

Afeez Ramoni is a seasoned professional at the intersection of financial services and technology. With a solid academic foundation in computer science, economics, and data science, Afeez has led significant projects in banking, capital markets, and stock exchanges.

Currently, he serves as the Chief Information Officer at NGX Group, where he focuses on digital transformation and data monetization.

Mrs. Rakiya Mohammed

With over 30 years of experience, Mrs. Rakiya Mohammed is an IT Management Consultant specializing in data and analytics, cyber security, and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

She has held leadership roles such as Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer.

Rakiya is known for her ability to extract insights from complex data sets and her passion for leveraging data to drive business growth.