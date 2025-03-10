The Lagos State Government commenced the reconstruction of the Oregun Theatre on Monday, which aims to transform the site into a multi-functional cultural hub.

It is part of a broader initiative to expand entertainment infrastructure across the state.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, emphasized the government’s investment in the sector, citing the state’s youthful population—estimated to comprise 60 to 70% of residents—as a driving force behind such initiatives.

“We recognize that our youth have unconventional thinking and immense creative potential. “This project is a response to their needs, ensuring that accessible creative spaces exist across Lagos,” Benson-Awoyinka said

The redeveloped Oregun Theatre will house a performance venue, a cinema, and additional amenities designed to serve the artistic community while alleviating congestion in other commercial districts. Benson-Awoyinka noted that the project would provide an alternative entertainment hub, particularly during festive seasons when major malls in the city experience overwhelming foot traffic.

“Every year, the mall down the road is packed beyond capacity, and we’ve had to involve government agencies to manage potential stampede risks,” she said. “This theatre will help distribute that pressure.”

The commissioner also acknowledged the challenges the site has faced in the past. Originally a functioning arts space, the theatre was severely damaged during the EndSARS protests in October 2020. The reconstruction, she said, represents an opportunity to enhance the facility beyond its previous state.

“We are not just rebuilding; we are upgrading,” she emphasized, adding that the government aims to complete the project before the end of the current administration.

Beyond Oregun, the Lagos State Government is extending its theatre development strategy across the city. Benson-Awoyinka revealed plans for a similar project in Ikorodu, complementing the existing government-funded theatres in Epe, Badagry, and Igando.

The ceremony also drew support from other state officials. Wale Musa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, expressed his appreciation for the project’s impact on the community. Represented by Deputy Director Babatunde Yakub, Musa noted the symbolic significance of the theatre’s revival.

The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure pledged its support for the project’s timely completion, while private stakeholders, including Ayo Jaiyesimi, CEO of Thespian Family Theatre and Productions, lauded the initiative as a significant boost for Lagos’s creative industries.

With the reconstruction underway, the Oregun Theatre is set to become a center for artistic expression championing Lagos’s reputation as a cultural powerhouse in Nigeria.