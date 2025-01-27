The 2025 STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) Summer Internship is now open for applications.

Hosted by NASA and The University of Texas at Austin Center for Space Research, the program allows high school students to work alongside experts in Earth and space science.

According to the institution, this hands-on opportunity will enable participants to contribute to actual research while gaining valuable experience in NASA’s scientific projects.

The SEES program, as stated, will provide students with an opportunistic experience in NASA research. Interns will focus on Earth systems, natural hazards, and climate science, working with satellite data and exploring fields such as astronomy, remote sensing, and space geodesy.

According to NASA, the program offers interns the chance to be involved in real-world science, giving them exposure to critical research in Earth and space science. Interns will be guided by mentors in their respective fields and will complete project-specific tasks, contributing to NASA’s ongoing research efforts.

New features of the 2025 program

Details provide that this year’s SEES program is set to introduce new features, including distance learning modules and hands-on projects.

Interns will engage with earth and space science topics, as well as learn Python programming.

Participants will also work on research projects with NASA scientists, with both in-person and virtual work options available. The program will culminate with a Virtual SEES Science Symposium, where interns can present their findings. The virtual components will provide students with flexible options while still being part of the immersive experience.

Program schedule and structure

The 2025 SEES program will run in two phases.

From May 1st to July 1st, 2025, interns will begin with distance learning modules.

Between June and July 5th, 2025, students will participate in virtual project work.

The in-person portion of the program will be held at the University of Texas at Austin from July 6th to July 19th, 2025.

During this phase, the program will provide housing, meals, and local transportation. A limited number of travel scholarships are available for students traveling to Texas. The program concludes with the Virtual SEES Science Symposium on July 21st-22nd, 2025.

Eligibility and application process

The SEES program is open to high school students with a strong academic background and an interest in STEM fields. To be considered, students must submit their academic records, complete essay questions, submit an introductory video, and provide a recommendation form.

The application deadline is February 22nd, 2025. Applicants are warned that late applications will not be accepted, and recommendation forms are due by March 1st, 2025. Students will be notified about their selection around May 1st, 2025. Interested students can submit their application online.