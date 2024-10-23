The Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) Scholarship is looking to attract persons from around the world for Master’s and PhD programs in China.

This initiative promotes diversity and academic collaboration within the university community.

According to Scholarship Region, applications for the 2025 SJTU Scholarship are now open for international students, providing opportunities for academic advancement and cultural exchange.

Benefits

The SJTU Scholarship offers significant financial support to selected students. The funding may come from the Chinese Government, the Shanghai Government, or the university itself. The benefits include:

Full coverage of tuition fees

Monthly stipends to assist with living expenses

Subsidized university housing

Coverage for travel costs

These benefits aim to ease the financial burden on international students, allowing them to focus on their studies.

What to know

Reports inform that SJTU is recognized as one of the leading higher education institutions in China and is currently ranked 45th globally in the QS World University Rankings for 2025.

The university serves over 4,000 international students from 156 countries, further offering a wide range of graduate programs in both English and Chinese across its 34 colleges and schools. This diverse environment, according to reports, fosters collaboration and innovation among students.

Eligibility Requirements for the SJTU Scholarship

To qualify for the SJTU Scholarship, applicants must meet several criteria:

Citizenship: Applicants must be non-Chinese citizens holding a valid passport.

Health and Character: Candidates should be in good health, both physically and mentally, and must meet the medical examination requirements set by both their home country and the university. A clean criminal record and a positive attitude toward China are also necessary.

Behavior and Compliance: Applicants must demonstrate good behavior and a willingness to adhere to Chinese laws, regulations, and SJTU’s rules.

Educational Qualifications:

For Master’s program candidates, a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent is required.

For Doctoral program applicants, a Master’s degree or equivalent is necessary.

Required Documents for Application

Candidates interested in applying for the SJTU Scholarship must prepare several documents:

Degree Certificates: Scanned copies are required. Applicants who have not yet graduated must provide an official letter from their current institution indicating their expected graduation date.

Transcripts: Scanned copies of transcripts are necessary. Master’s applicants need their undergraduate transcripts, while Doctoral candidates must provide both undergraduate and graduate transcripts.

Language Proficiency Proof: Documentation of language proficiency is required.

Passport Copy: A scanned copy of the applicant’s ordinary passport must be submitted.

Passport-sized Photo: A recent photo is required.

Personal Statement and Study Plan: Applicants must articulate their goals and academic plans.

Academic Recommendations: Two letters of recommendation from academic referees are needed.

For applicants to specific programs, such as those in the School of Life Sciences and Biotechnology, the School of Mechanical Engineering, or the School of Materials Science and Engineering, it is necessary to contact a potential supervisor prior to applying. An acceptance letter from the supervisor must be included in the application.

Application Process

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the SJTU website. It is essential to ensure that all required documents are complete and submitted before the application deadline.