On this episode of Drinks & Mics, your favourite duo Tunji Andrews and Arnold Dublin-Green are back at the bar, and this time, they’re not alone. They’re joined by two heavyweights in Nigeria’s financial space, Zeal Akaraiwe, CEO of Graeme Blaque Advisory, and Victor Aluyi an Investment Manager for a no-holds-barred conversation.

From the get-go, the conversation is fiery. The team breaks down the CBN’s bold moves in the FX market and whether they are working. Then they dive into the curious case of foreign portfolio investors: are they helping or hurting Nigeria’s economy?

Things heat up as they dissect JP Morgan’s latest take on Nigeria, Fitch’s new report, and what the ECOWAS tariff drama means for trade. But the biggest talking point? The CBEX crash: how it happened, what it signals, and why it could spook local and foreign investors alike.

Of course, they don’t ignore March inflation, and there’s a spirited debate on how global manufacturing wars between the US and China could shape Nigeria’s industrial future.

To wrap it up, the crew plays the ultimate investor game: Buy, Sell or Hold.

