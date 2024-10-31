The TotalEnergies OML 58 Scholarship is now accepting applications, providing Nigerian students in specific host communities an opportunity to pursue higher education with comprehensive financial support.

Covering full tuition and living allowances, the scholarship aims to support recipients for the duration of their studies, provided they maintain academic excellence.

Scholarship Region reports that this initiative is part of Total Energies Nigeria’s corporate social responsibility as an oil and gas exploration company operating in the country.

The scholarship is intended for students who reside within the OML 58 operational areas and are currently enrolled in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

Details of the TotalEnergies OML 58 Scholarship

Reports inform that the TotalEnergies OML 58 Scholarship is geared toward students from communities that surround its operational zones, including Erema, Olo, Ubeta, Obagi, and Ibewa.

The scholarship is designed to help students achieve educational success by alleviating financial burdens associated with higher education.

The OML 58, located onshore in Rivers State approximately 85 kilometers from Port Harcourt, plays a significant role in oil and gas production in Nigeria, with an added focus on meeting the federal gas flaring reduction targets.

Eligibility Requirements for 2024

Applicants interested in the scholarship must meet a set of criteria. Eligible candidates must be Nigerian citizens, enrolled in a public tertiary institution within the country, and originate from one of the host communities around the OML 58, such as Egi, Igburu, Ekeye, and Rumuekpe.

To remain eligible, applicants must also submit a complete application by the November 9th, 2024 deadline.

Benefits of the scholarship

The TotalEnergies OML 58 Scholarship covers all academic-related expenses for selected recipients, ensuring their tuition and additional living allowances are taken care of.

This scholarship aims to enable students from the host communities to complete their education without financial obstacles.

Required documents for application

Candidates are advised to prepare specific documents to complete the application process successfully.

These include a completed application form, academic transcripts, passport photograph, birth or age declaration certificate, recommendation letter, and a certificate of indigeneship.

Applicants are also encouraged to review each requirement carefully to avoid submission issues.

Application process

Students can apply for the TotalEnergies OML 58 Scholarship by accessing the online application portal and submitting the necessary information and documentation by the stated deadline.

Apply here