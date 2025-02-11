It always comes back to this—money

In the world of football today, money plays a defining role and serves as a key factor, acting as the dividing line between ambition and reality.

Talent is never in question, nor is passion.

But sustainable funding? That is crucial to achieving success.

In a significant development for African football, TotalEnergies and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last week extended their partnership for an additional four years, covering the period from 2025 to 2028.

The renewal of TotalEnergies’ partnership with CAF for another four years is the latest—and arguably most significant—marker of this shift. Reports suggest the deal is worth over $300 million. If confirmed, this would be one of the most significant sponsorship agreements in African football history.

The partnership, which began in 2016, has seen TotalEnergies become a pivotal supporter of African football. With this extension, the company will sponsor 12 major CAF events, including:

TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024, TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2027. Additionally, TotalEnergies will deepen its involvement by partnering with the CAF African Schools Football Championship starting in 2025, aiming to promote football among young girls and boys in Africa.

It is more than just a contract extension. It is a validation, a signal that corporate giants see value in African football beyond sentiment and philanthropy. But why does this deal make sense for both sides?

Statements from Leadership

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, expressed his enthusiasm:

“Since 2016, TotalEnergies is honoured and privileged to shine a spotlight on African football, and we are thrilled to pursue this collaboration with the CAF for the next four years. TotalEnergies is proud to support the rise of this popular sport, with its values of diversity, cohesion and unity, across Africa, a continent where the Company is a historic player. This extension allows the Company to keep celebrating African football alongside all its stakeholders, customers and employees, and to share the commitment and passion of millions of Africans.”

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe highlighted the significance of the partnership:

“ CAF is excited to continue its partnership with TotalEnergies and its Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné whom I respect and have known for many years. This partnership contributes to the development and global competitiveness of Football in the 54 African countries whose Football Federations are Members of CAF. “

CAF’s Pursuit of Stability

There was a time when CAF’s commercial future looked uncertain. The decision to terminate its previous marketing deal with Lagardère Sports in 2019 left the organization scrambling for financial solutions. Lawsuits, sponsorship gaps, and governance issues painted a picture of a federation in transition—one that needed stability, fast.

TotalEnergies stepped in at a critical time, becoming CAF’s title sponsor in 2016 and renewing in 2021. Now, with this latest extension, the relationship deepens even further.

The deal will cover sponsorship rights for 12 CAF competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Women’s AFCON, the CAF Champions League, and the CAF Confederation Cup . It also extends to the African Schools Football Championship, a competition designed to strengthen grassroots football on the continent.

. It also extends to the African Schools Football Championship, a competition designed to strengthen grassroots football on the continent. For CAF, this is more than just an injection of cash. It is long-term security. It allows them to plan, to execute, to build without the constant fear of financial shortfalls. It gives broadcasters confidence, knowing that CAF competitions will remain financially viable. It provides the clubs competing in continental tournaments with the hope that prize money will improve, travel logistics will be smoother, and tournament organization will hit the standards expected of a major football governing body.

This deal does not just benefit CAF—it benefits African football as a whole.

Why TotalEnergies Is Still Here

Corporate sponsorships are never just about goodwill. They are strategic. They are calculated. And in this case, TotalEnergies has plenty of reasons to continue investing in African football.

Football remains Africa’s biggest cultural force. It is the one thing that unites a continent often divided by politics, language, and economics. Sponsoring AFCON and CAF’s elite club competitions puts TotalEnergies at the center of this shared passion, embedding its brand into the heart of African identity.

Then there is the business angle. TotalEnergies has deep roots in Africa, operating in more than 40 countries across the continent. The company’s revenue streams—from oil and gas to renewables—are intricately linked with Africa’s economy.

Visibility matters. And few platforms provide as much reach across the continent as AFCON. Every edition draws millions of viewers, from packed stadiums in Abidjan to crowded viewing centers in Lagos, Nairobi, and Dakar. European club football may dominate during the regular season, but when AFCON comes around, everything else fades into the background.

For TotalEnergies, this is not just a sponsorship. It is a way to maintain brand dominance in key African markets. It is a way to reinforce consumer loyalty in regions where energy competition is growing. It is a business move that goes beyond football.

The Impact on the Future of African Football

This deal, if executed properly, could be another step toward bridging that gap.

For starters, it should allow CAF to invest in its competitions at all levels. The biggest tournaments—AFCON and the CAF Champions League—need better marketing, better broadcasting deals, and improved infrastructure. The women’s game, often overlooked in Africa, now has a chance to grow with increased financial backing.

But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this deal is its inclusion of youth football. The African Schools Football Championship is not a commercial product—at least not yet. It is a development initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of African stars. The fact that TotalEnergies sees value in associating with this project suggests a long-term vision, one that extends beyond immediate returns.

For years, young African talents have had to leave the continent too early, searching for better facilities, better coaching, and better financial opportunities. If CAF and its partners can create a more structured pathway within Africa, the football landscape could start to change.

TotalEnergies has provided the financial backing. Now, it is up to CAF to prove that African football is a product worth investing in for the long haul.

This deal, if maximized, could be a turning point. But that depends on execution, governance, and a willingness to learn from the past.

For now, though, one thing is certain—African football is finally being taken seriously on the corporate stage. And that is a victory worth celebrating and this deal makes all sense.