International students applying for scholarships to study abroad in 2025 will need to demonstrate their English proficiency.

A variety of standardized English language tests are recognized by universities and scholarship programs worldwide to ensure that applicants can succeed in academic and social settings.

These tests, such as IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE, serve as proof of the student’s ability to communicate effectively in English.

DAAD Scholarship cites that the results of these tests play a crucial role in the scholarship application process and vary by program and country.

Popular English language tests for scholarship applications in 2025

The following is a list of ten widely recognized English proficiency tests that students can take to fulfill scholarship requirements. Each test has its own score requirements and format.

1. IELTS (International English Language Testing System)

Accepted by: Most universities and scholarship programs.

Minimum Scores:

Undergraduate: 6.0 overall (6.5 for some scholarships).

Postgraduate: 6.5 overall (7.0 for competitive programs).

IELTS is one of the most commonly accepted tests worldwide and focuses on reading, writing, speaking, and listening.

2. TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language)

Accepted by: Over 11,000 institutions worldwide.

Minimum Scores:

Internet-based (iBT): 80 (undergraduate), 90-100 (postgraduate).

TOEFL is a widely accepted test that emphasizes writing skills and is known for its essay-based sections.

3. Duolingo English Test

Accepted by: Many universities and scholarships, especially post-pandemic.

Minimum Scores: 100-120 for most scholarships.

This test is convenient because it can be taken online from home, and it is increasingly recognized for its flexibility.

4. PTE (Pearson Test of English)

Accepted by: Universities in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and select US and European institutions.

Minimum Scores:

Undergraduate: 50-58.

Postgraduate: 58-65.

PTE is a computer-based test known for its fast processing times.

5. Cambridge English Qualifications (CAE/CPE)

Accepted by: Top universities and certain scholarship programs.

Minimum Scores:

CAE: Grade B (180-199).

CPE: Grade C (200+).

Cambridge qualifications are recognized globally and offer a more traditional form of certification.

6. CanTEST (Canadian Test of English for Scholars and Trainees)

Accepted by: Primarily Canadian institutions.

Minimum Scores:

Listening, Reading, Writing: 4.5.

Speaking: Band 4.

This test is specifically designed for students applying to universities in Canada.

7. IELTS Indicator

Accepted by: Some universities as an alternative to IELTS during specific situations.

Minimum Scores: Same as regular IELTS.

This online version of IELTS allows students to take the test remotely.

8. English Language Proficiency Certificate

Accepted by: Certain scholarship programs in countries like China, Turkey, and more.

This certificate serves as proof that students completed their education in English, which may exempt them from standardized testing.

9. TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication)

Accepted by: Many institutions, particularly those focused on business and professional programs.

Minimum Scores: Typically 785 or higher.

TOEIC is often used to assess practical communication skills in workplace settings.

10. ACTFL (American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages) English Proficiency Test

Accepted by: Some institutions, particularly in the United States.

Minimum Scores: Varies based on program.

This test is known for its focus on language immersion and cultural understanding.

Choosing the right test for you

With many options available, it’s important to choose the test that fits your strengths and circumstances. Some tests, like Duolingo, are flexible and can be taken on short notice.

Others, such as IELTS and TOEFL, may require advanced planning and booking. Consider the test formats and your familiarity with them when making a choice. For example, if you prefer multiple-choice questions, PTE might be a better choice. If you are comfortable writing essays, TOEFL might suit you better.

Scholarships Requiring English Proficiency Tests

Many major scholarship programs require proof of English proficiency as part of the application process. Scholarships such as the Chevening Scholarships in the UK, the Fulbright Scholarships in the US, and Erasmus Mundus in Europe all have English proficiency requirements. Most programs accept IELTS, TOEFL, or other similar tests with varying minimum score thresholds.

Australia Awards Scholarships accept both IELTS scores of 6.5 and PTE scores of 58 or higher. These tests ensure that students can effectively communicate in English, which is essential for success in international education. Applicants should check each scholarship’s specific requirements to confirm which test scores are accepted.

Preparation Tips for English Proficiency Tests

Students preparing for an English proficiency test should take advantage of online resources and practice tests. Many platforms offer free materials to help students get familiar with the test format and improve their skills. Mock exams are helpful for managing time and building confidence. Practicing speaking skills, especially in conversation, is also crucial for tests like IELTS and TOEFL that involve a speaking section.

By preparing ahead and choosing the right test, you can increase your chances of securing a scholarship to study abroad in 2025. Make sure to check the specific English requirements for your scholarship of choice, as different programs may have different score expectations.