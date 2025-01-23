The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has distributed a total of N136,786,650.00 to Joseph Sarwan Tarka University in Makurdi, Benue, benefiting 2,222 students.

The announcement was made by NELFUND’s Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, during a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sawyerr related that the disbursement highlights the Federal Government’s continuous effort to support Nigerian students. He stated,

“This milestone serves as a testament to the impact of collaborative efforts between government, institutions, and stakeholders in addressing the financial challenges facing Nigerian students.”

He emphasized that the initiative is part of NELFUND’s broader mission to empower today’s youth by investing in their education, which he believes is crucial for the country’s future growth.

A step towards reducing barriers to education

The disbursed funds are part of NELFUND’s ongoing work to provide interest-free loans to students in need. Sawyerr stressed that the financial assistance is aimed at reducing obstacles to higher education for Nigerian students, allowing them to pursue their studies without the burden of financial constraints.

“Education is the foundation of any thriving society, and we are supporting this institution in fostering the academic growth of our youth,” he said.

Support from Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso acknowledged

Sawyerr also acknowledged the vital role of Senator Tejuoso in ensuring the success of the loan disbursement.

He credited Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso, the Pro-Chancellor of Joseph Sarwan Tarka University, for his efforts in making sure the funds were effectively allocated to students.

“His unwavering support and commitment were instrumental in ensuring a seamless disbursement process, exemplifying a genuine commitment to the academic welfare of students,” he stated.

The government’s vision for education

This financial support is part of the Nigerian government’s ongoing commitment to improving education, aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Sawyerr highlighted that the success of the program reflects the government’s dedication to creating a more educated and empowered population.

“NELFUND, at the forefront of providing interest-free loans to deserving students, continues to deliver on its commitment to reducing barriers to higher education across Nigeria,” He said.

The initiative shows how collaboration between the government, educational institutions, and stakeholders can lead to meaningful change for students facing financial challenges.

NELFUND continues to play a leading role in providing financial assistance to students across Nigeria.