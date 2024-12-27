New Zealand is introducing five new career opportunities in 2025 to address its skills shortage.

These roles cover various sectors, including farming and geophysics, offering skilled professionals the chance to support the country’s economy.

The positions offer competitive salaries, and an open immigration policy, making them attractive to potential applicants.

The opportunities are part of New Zealand’s ongoing effort to fill skill gaps in crucial industries. The DAAD Scholarship has highlighted these roles, emphasizing the country’s need for qualified professionals across multiple sectors.

In-demand professions in New Zealand for 2025

Farmers and Farm Managers Needed

New Zealand’s agricultural sector is facing a shortage of skilled farmers and farm managers. This shortage is due to an aging workforce and increasing technological demands.

Farmers in New Zealand manage a variety of tasks, including animal care, financial planning, and adopting advanced farming technologies.

According to reports, farm managers in New Zealand can expect a competitive salary averaging NZD 78,000 annually, along with perks such as subsidized accommodation and meals. While formal agricultural qualifications are helpful, hands-on experience is highly valued.

Beekeepers sought to support growing industry

New Zealand’s honey industry is well-regarded globally, but a shortage of beekeepers is affecting production. Skilled beekeepers are essential for hive management, honey production, and pollination services.

The salary for beekeepers ranges from NZD 48,000 to NZD 120,000, depending on experience. There is also an opportunity to run one’s own business, blending apiculture with sustainable practices.

Geophysicists required for natural disaster analysis

New Zealand needs geophysicists to help analyze and mitigate risks associated with natural disasters, including earthquakes and volcanic activity. These professionals can expect entry-level salaries between NZD 65,000 and NZD 75,000, with senior roles offering up to NZD 180,000 annually.

Geophysicists will have the chance to work on international projects using cutting-edge technology. Specializations such as seismology or volcanic activity analysis offer varied opportunities.

A Bachelor’s degree in geophysics, geology, or physics is required, with postgraduate qualifications preferred.

Science technicians in demand for applied science roles

As research in food, health, and environmental sciences increases, New Zealand is seeking more science technicians. These professionals are crucial in applied science fields, contributing to projects in research labs and other scientific endeavors.

The average salary for science technicians in New Zealand, according to reports, is NZD 52,000 annually. Many roles require only a diploma or bachelor’s degree, making these positions accessible to those with relevant educational backgrounds.

To apply, candidates should pursue relevant qualifications, such as the New Zealand Diploma in Applied Science (Level 5 or 6).

Geologists needed for climate research and hazard management

Geologists play a key role in studying natural hazards, managing resources, and addressing environmental concerns. With growing interest in climate change and sustainability, New Zealand is in need of qualified geologists for research and natural resource management roles.

Geologists in New Zealand can earn between NZD 90,000 and NZD 180,000 annually, depending on experience and specialization. These roles offer opportunities to work on global projects related to climate change and environmental protection.

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in geology or Earth sciences is required, with preference given to those holding a PhD for research positions.

