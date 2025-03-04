Immigration New Zealand has announced changes to its visa processing system for applicants, which include faster processing times.

These updates are meant to simplify the experience for individuals applying to live, work, or study in New Zealand.

According to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), the median processing time for visa applications has dropped, the approval rates for both resident and temporary visas have increased, and overall customer satisfaction is on the rise.

Faster visa processing times

INZ has reported that the median visa processing time has been reduced from 14 working days in 2022/23 to just 9 working days for the 2024/25 period.

This change allows applicants to receive their visa approvals more quickly, resulting in faster relocations for people wishing to settle in New Zealand.

Visa decision quality has also seen improvements. Details inform that for resident visa applications, the approval rate has risen from 89.2% to 91.6%. Temporary visa approvals have also increased from 85.6% to 91.2%.

This improvement aims to ensure that more applicants are receiving timely and accurate decisions.

The assessment of temporary visa applications has become more efficient, with INZ now able to process 96% of applications securely and effectively, up from 88% in the past.

This ensures that all visa applications are managed with increased accuracy and reduced risk.

Increased customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction has risen as a result of these changes. In 2023/24, 78% of applicants reported a positive experience during their visa application process, up from 74% in the previous year.

This increase in satisfaction reflects the success of INZ’s efforts to improve service quality and reduce wait times.

What this means for new applicants

For individuals considering applying for a work visa, student visa, or residency, these changes bring a more efficient and reliable process. Applicants, according to reports, can expect faster decision times, certainty, and more accurate visa approvals.

The increase in customer satisfaction suggests that INZ’s improvements are meeting the needs of those applying for visas.

Now is the time to apply

With faster processing times, higher approval rates, and assured customer satisfaction, people are encouraged to submit their visa applications early.

The improvements in processing efficiency mean that applicants will experience less waiting and greater confidence in the visa approval system.

For more information, you can view the full announcement from Immigration New Zealand.