New Zealand is implementing stricter health screening requirements for dependent children of temporary visa holders, which will affect eligibility for student and visitor visas.

Under the new regulations, children of work, student, or military visa holders with significant cognitive or developmental disabilities requiring substantial support will no longer be eligible for student or visitor visas.

This change aligns the health requirements for temporary visas with those already applied to residence-class visas. The adjustment is meant to reflect the government’s move to create a consistent approach to health screening across all visa categories.

The new policies, announced by the New Zealand Immigration Department, seek to address health concerns related to children with severe cognitive or developmental disabilities.

Reason for the change

The New Zealand Immigration Department explained that the policy update is driven by stationed objectives.

There is a need to ensure consistency across different visa categories, aligning temporary visa health standards with those for residency visas.

Also, the policy aims to protect the country’s education and healthcare systems from potential strain due to increased support needs of children requiring extensive care.

This shift also intends to provide clearer expectations for families applying for temporary visas, making them aware upfront of any potential exclusions due to high health or learning needs.

“We aim to strike the balance between facilitating the entry of the people New Zealand needs to work, visit, live or study here and managing costs and demands on New Zealand’s health and education systems,” The immigration body stated.

“Aligning the health setting across these visas helps ensure consistency in our immigration system, as well as part our schools from potential resourcing burden”

Impact on families

Families of temporary visa holders planning to bring children with severe disabilities to New Zealand will face significant changes. Children who do not meet the revised health requirements will no longer qualify for student or visitor visas.

This adjustment will affect families who have relied on the previous, more lenient system, as it now limits options for those with children needing substantial support.

Broader implications for immigration strategy