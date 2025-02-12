New Zealand has introduced a new opportunity for visitors to work legally for up to three months under specific visitor visa categories.

This change offers professionals, entertainers, journalists, and others a chance to work temporarily while enjoying their stay in the country.

The new system now seeks to simplify the visa process for people whose work benefits the country without the need for a long-term work visa.

This, as related by DAAD Scholarship, opens doors for a variety of skilled professionals to gain work experience while in New Zealand for a short time.

Who can work on a visitor visa in New Zealand?

New Zealand’s visitor visa work options are available for people in specific job categories. These are designed for professionals, artists, and specialists whose work is seen as beneficial to the country for a short period.

This policy applies to a wide range of workers, from business professionals to musicians, allowing them to stay and work for up to three months.

Business professionals and entrepreneurs

Reports cite that business professionals traveling to New Zealand in 2025 may qualify for a Business Visitor Visa, which allows them to perform tasks such as setting up a business, making sales trips, or engaging in investment discussions. Business professionals can also attend official trade missions or negotiate business deals with representatives from other countries.

For instance, as stated, a startup founder attending an investment meeting does not need to apply for a long-term work visa to engage in business activities in New Zealand.

How to apply:

Applicants must show evidence of their business-related travel purpose when applying for a Business Visitor Visa.

Entertainers, artists, and musicians

New Zealand is also a hub for the arts, and certain visitor visas allow artists, musicians, and entertainers to perform in festivals, concerts, or other events. This includes individuals directly supporting performances, such as sound engineers or tour managers.

For example, musicians touring with an international band or a DJ performing at a government-recognized festival can work under a visitor visa.

How to apply:

The event organizer or promoter must be on New Zealand Immigration’s approved list. Applicants must apply under the Short-Term Entertainment Act Visitor Visa.

Journalists and media professionals

Journalists and media workers can apply for a Visiting Media Visitor Visa to work in New Zealand for up to one month. This applies to individuals covering events, news, or other media projects that require temporary work in New Zealand.

For instance, a journalist from an international news organization covering New Zealand’s environmental policies can legally work without a full work visa.

How to apply:

Applicants must submit proof of assignment from a recognized media agency when applying for a Visiting Media Visitor Visa.

Academics and researchers

Academics and researchers invited by New Zealand institutions can work on a visitor visa for short-term academic work. This applies to university lecturers, researchers, or educational advisors participating in projects under three months.

For example, a professor invited for a guest lecture at a New Zealand university can work under a visitor visa without needing a full work visa.

How to apply:

Applicants must provide an official invitation letter from the New Zealand institution and apply under the Academic Visitor Visa.

Sports professionals and event staff

Sports professionals, including athletes, coaches, and event staff, can work for up to three months under the Sports Event Visitor Visa. This visa covers those participating in sports events or working as part of the event organization.

For instance, a cricket official working at an international tournament in New Zealand can operate under this visa without requiring a full work visa.

How to apply:

Applicants must provide an official invitation from the event organizers and apply under the Sports Event Visitor Visa.

Machinery installers and technicians

Specialized technicians who are required to install or service imported machinery can work under the Specific Purpose Work Visa. This visa is designed for foreign experts needed for short-term installation or maintenance work in New Zealand.

For example, a technician installing high-tech machinery for a factory in Auckland can work for up to three months under this visa.

How to Apply:

Applicants must provide proof of the purchase contract that requires installation by a foreign technician.

New Zealand’s introduction of visitor visas that allow short-term work is a step forward in making the country more accessible to skilled professionals. Applicants interested in working in New Zealand on these visas should ensure they meet the requirements and follow the application processes outlined above.