The European Union (EU) and Germany have launched an initiative to accelerate investments in renewable energy and improve electricity access in Nigeria, particularly in rural communities.

The initiative, known as GET.invest Nigeria, was unveiled on Tuesday in Lagos and is part of broader efforts to drive Nigeria’s energy transition through sustainable financing mechanisms.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Inga Stefanowicz, Team Leader for Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, emphasized the initiative’s importance in tackling Nigeria’s power challenges.

“The EU remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s energy transition and sustainable growth. Reliable electricity is crucial for economic development, and unlocking finance for renewable energy solutions is vital to closing Nigeria’s energy access gap. Through GET.invest Nigeria, we aim to facilitate access to finance for renewable energy projects that will benefit businesses and communities across the country,” Stefanowicz stated.

GET.invest Nigeria is designed to unlock finance for sustainable energy projects and businesses in the country, providing tailored solutions to address Nigeria’s unique energy challenges, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The initiative is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and will closely cooperate with other donor-funded programmes, including the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), co-funded by the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) since 2013.

Nigeria’s Commitment to Renewable Energy Growth

Speaking at the event, Mamman Mahmuda, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Represented by Assistant Director, Mr. Temitope Dina, he noted that the initiative’s launch comes at a crucial time in Nigeria’s energy transformation journey.

“With the right investments, policies, and technologies, we can create a cleaner, greener, and more resilient energy system. This transformation is not just a goal; it is a necessity for ensuring energy access for all Nigerians, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and enhancing our environmental stewardship,” Mahmuda said.

Lawmakers and Investors Urged to Support the Initiative

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, called on investors to take advantage of the initiative, describing it as an opportunity for strategic and high-return investments.

“GET.invest Nigeria is our answer to some of the country’s challenges. It is also part of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and resilience. The return on investment in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector is very promising, and we urge investors to take advantage of this initiative,” Abbas noted.

Germany’s Commitment to Nigeria’s Energy Transition

Weert Börner, Consul General at the German Consulate General in Lagos, reaffirmed Germany’s dedication to fostering sustainable economic development in Nigeria. He emphasized the role of GET.invest Nigeria in catalyzing private sector investment in the country’s renewable energy sector.

“Germany is proud to co-fund GET.invest Nigeria as part of our broader partnership with Nigeria in fostering sustainable economic development. By supporting private sector investment in renewable energy, we aim to strengthen Nigeria’s clean energy ecosystem and contribute to long-term economic growth. We look forward to seeing this initiative help unlock new opportunities for businesses and communities alike,” Börner stated.

Mobilizing Investments for Nigeria’s Energy Sector

GET.invest Nigeria Coordinator, Mr. Lawrence Efanga Edeke, stressed the role of the initiative in driving energy investment and helping Nigeria meet its ambitious energy and climate commitments.

“GET.invest Nigeria is not a silver bullet but an essential part of scaling up investments in the renewable energy sector. By working closely with project developers, financiers, and policymakers, we aim to mobilize the level of investment required to meet Nigeria’s ambitious energy and climate commitments, ultimately fostering a sustainable and inclusive energy transition,” Edeke explained.

Through GET.invest Nigeria, market intelligence, industry mobilization, and capacity development support will be provided to local stakeholders. These efforts will equip businesses, investors, and policymakers with the necessary tools to scale up renewable energy solutions and bridge Nigeria’s energy access gap.

The initiative is expected to accelerate investments that will enhance energy security, drive economic growth, and improve the quality of life for millions of Nigerians. In addition to support from the EU and Germany, GET.invest Nigeria is backed by Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Austria, highlighting the strong international commitment to advancing Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.