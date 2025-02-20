The New Zealand Government has introduced Phase 2 reforms to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), which will take effect from March 10th, 2025.

These changes will impact both new applicants and those already holding the AEWV.

The reforms are intended to simplify the visa process and improve the job opportunities available to skilled workers in New Zealand.

The government has been working on improving its immigration system, and these reforms are fashioned to make the AEWV more accessible.

These changes are meant to improve the job security for skilled workers while encouraging employers to hire migrant workers in high-demand roles.

Key changes to AEWV visa requirements

The main change in the Phase 2 reforms is the removal of the median wage requirement. This means that employers will no longer need to pay their migrant workers the median wage but only the minimum wage, which will rise to NZD $23.50 per hour starting on April 1st, 2025, DAAD Scholarship cites.

Previously, employers had to meet the median wage for workers to be eligible for the AEWV. This change will open up more opportunities for low-skilled workers, making it easier for them to secure visas.

Another significant change is the reduction in the work experience requirement for AEWV applicants. The work experience requirement will be reduced from three years to two years.

This change drives to speed up the application process and make it easier for workers with less experience to qualify for the visa.

Changes to family support and visa durations

The income threshold for supporting dependent children will also rise from NZD $43,322.76 to NZD $55,844 annually starting from March 10th, 2025.

This threshold is based on 80% of the median wage for a 40-hour workweek and will be updated annually. This increase will require migrant workers to earn more in order to support their children while working in New Zealand.

Additionally, AEWV holders in low-skilled roles (ANZSCO Levels 4 and 5) will now be eligible for a 3-year visa, up from a maximum of 1 or 2 years. This will provide greater job stability and security for migrant workers in these roles.

Workplace and recruitment changes

Employers will also see changes in how they can recruit migrant workers. Starting on March 10th, 2025, employers will only need to declare they have advertised lower-skilled roles and interviewed suitable candidates. Though, employers will still need to keep records of these recruitment processes, which may be requested for verification.

Furthermore, certain occupations, such as pet groomers and cooks, will be reclassified under higher skill levels. These workers will now have access to better visa pathways, allowing for greater career opportunities.

Additional updates on visas and wages

The reforms will also affect visa holders awaiting a decision. From April 2025, interim visa holders will be allowed to work while their AEWV application is processed. This ensures continuous employment for those transitioning from other visas.

Additionally, starting from February 28th, 2025, the wage thresholds for supporting a partner or parent on a visa will rise. For instance, the wage threshold for supporting a partner will increase to NZD $26.85 per hour, and for sponsoring a parent, the wage threshold will rise to NZD $33.56 per hour.

The New Zealand Government, as reported, designed these changes to make the AEWV more inclusive and accessible for skilled workers.

The removal of the median wage requirement, the reduction in work experience, and the longer visa durations for certain roles are just a few of the significant changes to look out for. The government encourages both employers and applicants to prepare for these reforms, set to take effect on March 10th, 2025.

By understanding these changes, applicants will be better equipped to access the new process and take advantage of the opportunities available in New Zealand.