The New Zealand government has announced changes to the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa, which will come into effect on April 1st, 2025.

The updated visa introduces two new investment categories (Growth and Balanced); structured to attract high-net-worth investors and enhance the country’s economic growth.

The changes outlined by New Zealand are intended to boost foreign investment in the country’s economy. DAAD Scholarship cites that the government’s intention is to provide more flexibility for potential investor migrants.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis, noted the critical role that foreign investment can play in stimulating the economy and creating jobs for New Zealanders.

“Foreign investment has the potential to provide jobs for Kiwis, and lift incomes by delivering new businesses and investing in existing ones. We should be rolling out the welcome mat and encouraging investor migrants to choose New Zealand as a destination for their capital,” Willis said.

New investment categories for investor migrants

The updated AIP visa introduces two distinct investment categories to better accommodate different risk preferences among potential investors.

The Growth category focuses on higher-risk investments, including direct investments and managed funds. Investors in this category are required to invest a minimum of NZ$5 million over a three-year period.

They must also spend at least 21 days in New Zealand during the three-year period.

In contrast, the Balanced category is designed for lower-risk investment options. This category requires a higher minimum investment of NZ$10 million over five years and a stricter residency requirement of at least 105 days in New Zealand during that period.

However, those who invest above the minimum requirement in Growth investments can reduce their residency obligations.

Simplified pathways to residency

The changes to the AIP visa look to simplify the process for investor migrants looking to obtain New Zealand residency.

The revised visa structure offers faster and more flexible pathways to residency for investors, particularly those opting for the Growth category.

The three-year investment period and relaxed residency requirements in the Growth category offer a more attractive option for high-value investors.

These changes are expected to make New Zealand a more appealing destination for international investors seeking opportunities in the country.

Strategic timing and economic growth focus

Reports inform that the timing of the changes coincides with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s broader economic growth strategy.

New Zealand is preparing for the Global Investment Summit in March 2025, an event expected to attract 100 of the world’s top investors, business leaders, and construction companies.

This summit will provide a platform for New Zealand to showcase its potential as a prime location for foreign capital.

“The Government is relentlessly focused on accelerating the growth New Zealand needs to lift our incomes, strengthen our businesses, and create opportunities for all Kiwis,” said Prime Minister Luxon.

The announcement of the AIP visa changes supports this strategy, aiming to position New Zealand as a hub for global investment.

Next steps for investor migrants