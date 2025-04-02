Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is set to depart for Paris, France, on Wednesday for a two-week working visit aimed at assessing his administration’s progress and planning for the future.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the visit will serve as a strategic retreat to evaluate midterm achievements and chart a course for the administration’s second anniversary.

During his time in Paris, President Tinubu will review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning to deepen national development priorities.

Onanuga emphasized that this period of reflection will help shape policies to accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and governance reforms.

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year,” the statement read.

Commitment to economic reforms

Onanuga said the President’s commitment to economic reforms is evident in recent achievements, including a significant increase in Nigeria’s net foreign exchange reserves.

The Central Bank of Nigeria reported that reserves have risen to $23.11 billion, a remarkable improvement from $3.99 billion in 2023, attributed to the administration’s fiscal policies.

While in Paris, Tinubu will remain fully engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance activities remotely. Onanuga assured Nigerians that the President’s working visit will not disrupt the administration’s operations.

This is not President Tinubu’s first visit to Paris this year. In February, he made a private trip to France before attending the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

During his stop in Paris, Tinubu held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, trade partnerships, and investment opportunities between Nigeria and France.

What you should know

Just before his departure on Wednesday, President Tinubu approved the reconstitution of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited board.

This decision included the removal of Chairman Chief Pius Akinyelure and Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, along with all other board members appointed in November 2023.

The President emphasized that the restructuring is critical for enhancing operational efficiency, restoring investor confidence, and advancing key initiatives such as gas commercialization and economic diversification.

“The board’s restructuring is crucial for enhancing operational efficiency, restoring investor confidence, boosting local content, driving economic growth, and advancing gas commercialization and diversification,” Onanuga stated.

President Tinubu’s working visit to Paris reflects his administration’s focus on governance, economic reforms, and international collaboration.

By leveraging this retreat to assess milestones and refine strategies, the President aims to ensure that Nigeria remains on a path of sustainable development. The administration’s proactive approach to addressing domestic and international challenges signals a commitment to fostering growth and stability.