Germany tightens B1 language test requirements for migrants from November 1

Germany is set to introduce stricter assessment requirements for immigrants taking the Deutsch-Test für Zuwanderer (DTZ), effective November 1, 2026, as part of measures aimed at strengthening language proficiency standards and curbing examination fraud.

Germany is set to introduce stricter assessment requirements for immigrants taking the Deutsch-Test für Zuwanderer (DTZ), effective November 1, 2026, as part of measures aimed at strengthening language proficiency standards and curbing examination fraud.

Under the revised rules, candidates seeking a B1-level result must demonstrate at least A2 proficiency across all assessed areas, including speaking, listening and reading, and writing.

The changes mean that applicants who perform below A2 in any required section will no longer qualify for an overall B1 result, even if they achieve higher scores in other components.

According to a report by Travelobiz, the adjustment follows concerns over examination malpractice and loopholes in the existing scoring system, which previously allowed candidates to obtain B1 certification without demonstrating minimum competence in every assessed area.

Germany Introduces Stricter B1 Scoring Rules

The new requirements specifically apply to the DTZ examination, commonly administered at the end of Germany’s integration courses, rather than all German-language proficiency tests.

Under the revised assessment framework, candidates must obtain a B1 score in speaking and at least one of the remaining two assessment areas: listening and reading, or writing.

However, the third assessment area must now meet a minimum A2 standard.

Key changes include:

Speaking: Candidates must continue to achieve at least B1 proficiency.

Listening and reading: Applicants must obtain B1 or, where writing meets B1, achieve a minimum A2 result.

Writing: Candidates must achieve B1 or, where listening and reading meet B1, demonstrate at least A2 proficiency.

Overall certification: Candidates must satisfy the existing B1 combination requirements while meeting the new A2 minimum across all assessment areas.

Previously, candidates could qualify for an overall B1 result despite performing below A2 in writing or listening and reading, provided they satisfied the other scoring requirements.

The revised framework closes this gap by requiring applicants to demonstrate basic language competence across all assessed skills.

Germany targets language examination fraud

The changes follow reported incidents of examination fraud involving candidates who allegedly obtained answers online before sitting language assessments.

Some candidates reportedly used these answers to complete the listening and reading components while leaving the writing section unanswered.

Under the previous scoring arrangement, such candidates could still obtain an overall B1 result if they achieved the required scores in speaking and listening and reading.

The revised system is intended to prevent this practice and ensure that language certificates reflect candidates’ practical communication abilities.

Germany maintains five-year citizenship pathway

The development comes amid broader adjustments to Germany’s immigration and citizenship policies, as the European country seeks to strengthen integration requirements while continuing to attract skilled foreign workers.

In a separate development, Nairametrics reported on Germany’s revised immigration policies aimed at attracting skilled workers, including pathways that consider professional qualifications, work experience and language proficiency. More recently, Germany was ranked among the top 10 countries actively recruiting Nigerian professionals in 2026, with its Opportunity Card offering qualified foreign workers a pathway to enter the country and search for employment.