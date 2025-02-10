New Zealand is introducing a new investor visa program in April to replace the underperforming Active Investor Plus visa.

The revised system is designed to attract more foreign investment, which has been limited since the program’s introduction in 2022.

The update follows the low success of the previous “golden visa” scheme, launched in 2022 under the Labour government, which attracted minimal investment.

Economic Growth Minister, Nicola Willis, confirmed that only NZD 70 million was invested under the Active Investor Plus visa, compared to NZD 2.2 billion in the two years before the pandemic.

New investor visa categories to launch in April 2025

From April 1st, 2025, New Zealand is reported to introduce two investor visa categories meant to encourage direct investment into local businesses. These categories are intended to simplify the process for foreign investors while promoting economic growth in the country. The categories are:

1. Growth category: This option targets higher-risk investments and requires a minimum investment of $5 million for at least three years. It is designed for investors seeking high-growth opportunities and direct involvement in New Zealand businesses.

2. Balanced category: This category offers a more diversified approach with a lower risk profile. It requires a minimum investment of $10 million over five years and appeals to investors looking for stability and long-term commitments.

Key reforms in the investor visa system

The revised visa system introduces several significant reforms to make the process more attractive to foreign investors. These changes include:

Expanded investment options : A wider range of investments will be accepted under the new visa framework.

: A wider range of investments will be accepted under the new visa framework. No english language requirement: The government will remove the English language requirement for applicants, streamlining the process for international investors.

The government will remove the English language requirement for applicants, streamlining the process for international investors. Flexibility for global investors: The new categories offer simpler and more flexible pathways to residency in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Luxon explained that the goal is to make New Zealand more attractive to global capital. “For too long, New Zealand has discouraged foreign investment. We are now modernizing our visa settings to attract billions of dollars in global capital,” he said.

Efforts to position New Zealand as an investment hub

In addition to the investor visa overhaul, the New Zealand government is focused on enhancing the country’s reputation as an investment destination. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasized the importance of attracting capital in today’s globalized economy.

“Capital is highly mobile, and we want to ensure that New Zealand is seen as a desirable place for investors to live, work, and contribute to the economy,” she said.

The government is also exploring initiatives to attract digital nomads and remote workers as part of its broader economic growth strategy. By appealing to global talent and investment, New Zealand seeks to strengthen its position as a hub for innovation and economic development.

New Zealand’s revamped investor visa program signals a shift in the country’s approach to attracting foreign investment. With simplified visa requirements and more flexible investment options, the government hopes to restore New Zealand’s status as a preferred destination for global investors. Foreign investors seeking stability and business-friendly opportunities may find these changes a compelling option for residency in New Zealand.