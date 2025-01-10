The Henley Passport Index 2025 has been released, showing which countries have the strongest passports for visa-free travel.

Singapore continues to hold the top position, followed closely by Japan, offering citizens the most freedom for international travel.

This year’s ranking highlights the countries with the most visa-free access and also focuses on the trends in global mobility.

Singapore retains its spot as the most powerful passport in the world, allowing citizens to visit 195 destinations without requiring a visa. Japan follows with 193 destinations. Other countries such as Finland, Germany, and France are also among the top contenders, offering significant travel privileges.

Top 15 passports for visa-free travel in 2025

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports by the number of countries their holders can visit without needing a visa. The top 10 passports for 2025 are as follows:

10. Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates – 185 Destinations

These four countries, particularly the UAE, have made notable progress, with the UAE securing a place in the top

9. Estonia, United States – 186 Destinations

Estonia and the United States both have access to 186 destinations, though their rankings have slightly declined.

8. Czechia, Hungary – 187 Destinations

Both countries provide access to 187 destinations, making them strong contenders in terms of travel freedom.

7. Canada, Malta, Poland – 188 Destinations

Canada, Malta, and Poland offer access to 188 countries, securing their place in the top rankings.

6. Australia, Greece – 189 Destinations

Both Australia and Greece hold the sixth spot, offering access to 189 destinations worldwide.

5. Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, United Kingdom – 190 Destinations

These countries provide extensive travel freedom to their citizens, granting access to 190 destinations

4. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden – 191 Destinations

The countries in this group offer visa-free access to 191 destinations, indicating strong international relationships.

3. Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain – 192 Destinations

These six countries share third place, with access to 192 destinations globally.

2. Japan – 193 Destinations

Japan remains in second place with access to 193 destinations, including restored visa-free entry to China.

1. Singapore – 195 Destinations

Singapore holds the number one position again, providing its citizens with visa-free access to 195 destinations.

Countries with the least powerful passports in 2025

On the other end of the spectrum, TravelBiz reports that several countries rank low on the Henley Passport Index due to limited visa-free access. These countries have fewer diplomatic relations and offer their citizens access to fewer destinations:

10. Afghanistan – 26 Destinations

9. Syria– 27 Destinations

8. Iraq – 31 Destinations

7. Pakistan, Yemen – 33 Destinations

6. Somalia – 35 Destinations

5. Nepal– 39 Destinations

4. Bangladesh, Libya, Palestinian Territory– 40 Destinations

3. North Korea– 41 Destinations

2. Eritrea– 42 Destinations

1. Sudan– 43 Destinations

These countries are ranked at the bottom of the index due to their limited international mobility and diplomatic isolation.

Key trends and notable changes

There are notable trends and movements in the rankings for 2025. For example, China has seen a significant rise, moving from 94th to 60th place, with citizens now able to visit 58 countries without a visa.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has experienced a remarkable ascent, securing access to 72 more destinations since 2015 and climbing to 10th place.

On the other hand, the United States and the United Kingdom have both seen a decline in their rankings. The U.S. has dropped from 2nd to 9th place, while the UK, once at the top, has fallen from 1st place in 2015 to 5th place in 2025.

Key takeaways from the 2025 henley passport index

Singapore and Japan lead: These two countries continue to dominate with the most powerful passports, offering the most freedom for global travel.

These two countries continue to dominate with the most powerful passports, offering the most freedom for global travel. European countries remain strong : Several European nations maintain high rankings, reflecting their broad international relations.

: Several European nations maintain high rankings, reflecting their broad international relations. The decline of the U.S. and UK : Both former leaders in global mobility have experienced a noticeable drop in their passport rankings.

: Both former leaders in global mobility have experienced a noticeable drop in their passport rankings. China’s rise: China has made significant progress, illustrating its growing global influence.

The Henley Passport Index serves as an important reminder of the impact that diplomacy and international relationships have on global mobility. It highlights how certain countries continue to benefit from strong global access, while others face challenges in expanding their travel freedoms.