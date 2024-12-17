There are twelve main pathways for individuals to apply for U.S. citizenship, each with specific criteria and procedures.

These options include family-based immigration, employment opportunities, and asylum, providing various routes for those seeking U.S. citizenship.

According to the DAAD Scholarship, prospective applicants can pursue different immigration routes, depending on their situation.

From marriage to a U.S. citizen to qualifying for the Diversity Visa Lottery, each pathway leads to permanent residency and, eventually, citizenship.

Below is a breakdown of the twelve most common ways to gain U.S. citizenship.

1. Military Service Pathway

Non-citizens who serve in the U.S. military can apply for naturalization during active duty or after one year of service.

Apply here: Naturalization through Military Service

2. Family-Based Immigration (Immediate Relatives)

Immediate relatives of U.S. citizens—spouses, parents, and unmarried children under 21—do not face annual visa caps. After receiving a Green Card, they can apply for citizenship after 3 to 5 years.

Apply here: Green Card for Immediate Relatives

3. Marriage to a U.S. Citizen

Marrying a U.S. citizen allows immigrants to apply for a Green Card through a spousal visa. After three years of marriage as a permanent resident, they may apply for naturalization.

Apply here: Spousal Visa Information

4. Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery

The Diversity Visa Lottery offers a random selection process for applicants from countries with low immigration rates to the U.S. If selected, individuals receive a Green Card and can apply for citizenship after five years.

Apply here: DV Lottery Application

5. Employment-Based Immigration (EB-1, EB-2, EB-3)

Highly skilled workers or professionals in high-demand fields may obtain a Green Card through employment-based visas, including EB-1 and EB-3 categories. After five years, applicants can apply for U.S. citizenship.

Apply here: Employment-Based Green Card

6. Refugee or Asylum Seeker Pathway

Individuals fleeing persecution can apply for refugee or asylum status and later adjust their status to permanent resident. After five years, they may apply for citizenship.

7. Family-Based Immigration (Preference Categories)

Siblings and married children of U.S. citizens can apply for Green Cards, though the process may take several years due to long waiting times. Once approved, applicants can apply for citizenship after five years.

Apply here: Family Preference Green Card

8. Study-to-Citizenship Pathway

International students who graduate from U.S. universities on F-1 visas can transition to work visas like H-1B, secure employer sponsorship, and eventually apply for citizenship after five years.

Apply here: Steps to Naturalization

9. Special Immigrant Visas and Humanitarian Pathways

Special immigrant visas are available for those who have worked with U.S. forces abroad or victims of trafficking. After receiving a Green Card, they may apply for citizenship.

Apply here: Special Immigrant Visa

10. EB-5 Investor Visa

Through the EB-5 program, individuals who invest $900,000 to $1.8 million in a U.S. business may obtain a Green Card. Citizenship can be pursued after five years.

Apply here: EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

11. Adoption Pathway

Children under 18 who are adopted by U.S. citizens automatically gain citizenship upon entering the U.S. as permanent residents.

Apply here: Adoption Process

12. Special Legal Provisions

Some individuals may qualify for citizenship under special provisions, such as the U visa for victims of crime or the registry for those who have lived in the U.S. since 1972.

Common requirements for U.S. citizenship

Regardless of the pathway, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have continuous residence for 3 to 5 years as a Green Card holder, and be physically present in the U.S. for 18 to 30 months, depending on their specific situation.

Additionally, applicants must demonstrate good moral character, pass an English and civics test, and take the Oath of Allegiance.

The road to U.S. citizenship in 2025 involves multiple options, each with its own challenges. Understanding the requirements of each pathway is essential for anyone seeking permanent residency or citizenship in the United States.