Visa (NYSE: V) has announced the appointment of Aminata Kane as Senior Vice President and Head of Western and Central Africa, effective September 4, 2025.

Based in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Aminata will lead Visa’s newly established sub-regional team, covering 23 markets across four key offices in Abidjan, Accra, Kinshasa, and Lagos.

Kane is a recognized leader in digital financial services and telecommunications, bringing over a decade of executive experience from Orange’s operations in the Middle East and Africa.

Most recently, she served as Regional Chief Executive Officer for Orange Money Group, where she oversaw Orange Money and Orange Bank Africa services across 17 countries.

A committed advocate for inclusive development, Kane has championed initiatives that empower youth and women through technology, establishing the Orange Foundation and the Orange Digital Center in Sierra Leone—both dedicated to fostering leadership and equipping individuals with essential digital skills for the future.

“Aminata’s leadership and deep expertise in digital financial services will be instrumental in driving Visa’s mission to expand financial inclusion across Western and Central Africa. We are excited to have her lead this dynamic region and believe that her strategic vision will help enhance our efforts to create more accessible and innovative digital payment ecosystems,” said Andrew Torre, Visa’s Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Kane began her professional journey at Goldman Sachs, then joined McKinsey & Company as a consultant in Paris, where she developed deep expertise in financial strategy, transformation, and market expansion. With a strong academic foundation from HEC Paris and the MIT Sloan School of Management, she is recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and has more recently been named as one of the Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa.

“I am deeply honored to join Visa at such a pivotal moment for Africa’s digital transformation”, said Aminata Kane. “Building on years of work advancing digital and financial inclusion across Africa and the Middle East, this is a unique opportunity to help shape a more inclusive, innovative ecosystem that reflects the talent, ambition, and potential of our region. I look forward to collaborating closely with our teams, partners, and public sector stakeholders to expand access, empower businesses, and deliver trusted, impactful payment solutions that drive sustainable growth and opportunity for all.