Today on Money Brief with Ugo, we break down Nigeria’s surging inflation at 34.6%. What does this mean for your wallet and daily life?

From food prices skyrocketing to the ripple effects of a weakened naira, rising fuel costs, and a deepening cost-of-living crisis, inflation is hitting Nigerians harder than ever. We’ll explore the reasons behind this spike, how it impacts your purchasing power, and practical tips to survive and thrive despite the economic squeeze.

Join us for insights on navigating these challenging times. Don’t miss it—tune in now!