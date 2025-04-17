Lagos residents faced a turbulent food market in April 2025 as prices fluctuated across key staples, reflecting the broader inflationary pressure gripping the country.

While rice, both local and foreign, recorded welcome price reductions, other essential food items such as frozen fish, pepper, and tomatoes saw price hikes of over 100%, placing further strain on household budgets.

This is according to the latest Nairametrics Food Price Survey conducted across four major Lagos markets—Mile 12, Mushin, Daleko, and Oyingbo, highlighting the intensity of price increases across essential items.

In Lagos, food prices are being driven upward by supply chain disruptions, higher transport costs, weather-related harvest issues, and insecurity in food-producing states.

Price change movement: the highs and the lows

The Lagos food market in April 2025 revealed a marketplace of extremes. Some staple items saw double-digit percentage price hikes, while others offered some relief.

Key drivers behind these movements include rising transportation costs, poor harvest yields due to weather conditions, and persistent supply chain disruptions.

Food items that recorded notable price increases

Frozen Fish (Titus/Mackerel): The price of Titus soared by a staggering 115%, selling for an average of N12,900, up from N6,000 in March. Kote (Horse Mackerel) also jumped by 47.37% to sell for N7,000, from N4,750.

The price of Titus soared by a staggering 115%, selling for an average of N12,900, up from N6,000 in March. Kote (Horse Mackerel) also jumped by 47.37% to sell for N7,000, from N4,750. Tomatoes and Pepper : A big basket of round tomatoes surged by 86.47% to N44,750, while the price of pepper jumped by 85.43% to N140,000, nearly double the previous month’s average.

: A big basket of round tomatoes surged by 86.47% to N44,750, while the price of pepper jumped by 85.43% to N140,000, nearly double the previous month’s average. Semovita : A 5kg pack of Honeywell Semovita increased by 26.35%, selling for N9,350. The 1kg and 10kg packs also rose by 17.46% and 11.90%, respectively.

: A 5kg pack of Honeywell Semovita increased by 26.35%, selling for N9,350. The 1kg and 10kg packs also rose by 17.46% and 11.90%, respectively. Grains and Staples: A 50kg bag of brown beans rose by 11.76% to N95,000, while yellow maize climbed by 10.29% to N75,000.

Other food items that recorded price increases include white garri, white beans, Ola-Ola poundo yam (2.267kg), and egusi (melon).

Food items with price declines

Local and Foreign Rice : The price of a 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice fell by 16.28%, from N86,000 to N72,000. Caprice rice (foreign parboiled) also declined by 9.19%, now averaging N61,750.

: The price of a 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice fell by 16.28%, from N86,000 to N72,000. Caprice rice (foreign parboiled) also declined by 9.19%, now averaging N61,750. Sweet Potatoes: A small basket dropped by 12% to N22,000, while the big basket fell by 9.50% to N45,250.

A small basket dropped by 12% to N22,000, while the big basket fell by 9.50% to N45,250. Oloyin Beans : The price decreased by 10.71%, now selling at N75,000, down from N84,000.

: The price decreased by 10.71%, now selling at N75,000, down from N84,000. Bush Mango Seed (Ogbono): Previously on the rise, Ogbono prices fell by 8.47%, dropping from N620,000 to N567,500.

Prices of some items like dry onions, large Abuja yams, and the 0.9kg pack of Ayoola poundo yam remained relatively stable.

Voices from the market

The recent food price surveys across four major Lagos markets, Oyingbo, Mile 12, Mushin, and Daleko, offer not only a snapshot of current food pricing but also deeper insights into the lived experiences of both traders and consumers.

Speaking to Abu from Mile 12, regarding the sharp increase in pepper prices, he said, “I used to buy a full big of pepper for N50,000 or less, but now it’s over N130,000. Transporters are charging more, and we hear that the harvest up North wasn’t good this season,” he explained further.

Mallam Kabiru, a tomato seller in Mushin Market, noted the impact of transportation and perishability:

“Just last week, I paid more than usual to bring tomatoes from Kano. The road is bad due to the little rain that fell, and farmers kept complaining of low yields. Also, “Tomatoes don’t last long. If we don’t sell fast, we lose money. That’s why prices keep fluctuating,” he said.

A consumer, named Mrs. Adebayo, at Mile 12 market, shared her experience with the recent hike in the price of pepper and tomatoes.

“We have opted for another alternative for making stew since fresh pepper has become so expensive. We now use dried pepper or blended chili in smaller quantities, with lots of onions and tomato paste to make stew,” she shared.

Alhaja Aminat, a prominent frozen goods trader in Oyingbo market, expressed her displeasure in the unexplained increase in the price of frozen food especially the Titus fish.

“Fish is now a luxury. Titus is over N130,000 per carton. How do you sell one kilo for over N12,000 when it was just N6,000 last month? It’s tough for us to keep up,” she lamented.

“Even the regular Kote is now sold for N7,000 per kilo, from N4,700 or so in the previous month. The prices of cartons of chicken and turkey seem to be reasonable, though many households cannot afford buying them in kilos”, she added.

Mrs. Tire, a mother of three, also echoed her concern, “We are grateful the price of rice is getting lower, but the other important edibles are not smiling on us at all, we can’t even cook a proper meal for N5,000 anymore. We’re forced to substitute.”

National context: food inflation still pressing

Nigeria’s headline inflation climbed to 24.23% in March 2025, up from 23.18% in February, as the rising cost of food and essential goods continues to squeeze household budgets and test the resilience of millions of Nigerians.

The latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday show that inflation is not only rising year-on-year but accelerating month-on-month. In March alone, the headline inflation rate rose by 3.90% compared to 2.04% in February, a staggering jump of 1.85 percentage points.

For many households, the price of everyday essentials—especially food—has become unbearable. Food inflation surged to 21.79% year-on-year in March, while month-on-month food inflation stood at 2.18%, up from 1.67% in February. The NBS linked this rise to increases in the prices of items such as fresh pepper and other staples, as food markets across the country continue to reflect tight supply and rising demand.

The timing could not be worse. Nigeria is inching closer to the planting season, yet farmers in key food-producing states are grappling with insecurity, rising transport costs, and disrupted supply chains. These challenges not only threaten future harvests but risk fueling further inflationary pressure in the months ahead.

Lagos records 24.2% Food Inflation in March as monthly spike hits 5.1%

Lagos State recorded a food inflation rate of 24.2% year-on-year in March 2025, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), reflecting the persistent surge in food prices across Nigeria’s commercial hub.

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation in the state rose sharply to 5.1% in March, indicating a significant acceleration in the cost of essential food items compared to February. This represents one of the highest monthly spikes recorded in recent times for Lagos, further intensifying pressure on household consumption.

The elevated food inflation is driven by rising prices of core staples, including fresh vegetables, pepper, tomatoes, rice, and tubers. Factors such as fuel cost increases, insecurity affecting farm output in supply regions, and logistics disruptions continue to weigh heavily on food supply chains feeding the Lagos market.

As the state heads into the second quarter of the year and planting season approaches, the high food inflation rate raises concerns about affordability and food security for low- and middle-income households.

About the Nairametrics Food Price Survey

The Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a monthly market survey tracking the prices of major food items across Nigeria.

This report specifically covers four key markets in Lagos State: Mushin Market, Daleko Market, Oyingbo Market, and Mile 12 Market.

The survey provides up-to-date insights into food price trends, helping businesses, policymakers, and consumers make informed decisions.