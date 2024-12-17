Nigeria has resumed operations at its embassy in Pyongyang, North Korea, after a closure that began in early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy’s reopening makes Nigeria the second African nation, following Egypt, to maintain a diplomatic presence in North Korea.

According to NK News, while the embassy was closed, Nigeria and North Korea continued diplomatic ties through Nigeria’s mission in Abuja.

The Nigerian embassy in Pyongyang had suspended activities due to strict travel restrictions imposed by North Korea during the pandemic, which halted embassy operations and led to the departure of most foreign diplomats.

Appointed charge d’Affaires

Reports inform that Patrick Imodu Imologhome has been appointed as Nigeria’s charge d’affaires in Pyongyang. He arrived in December 2024, officially marking the reopening of Nigeria’s diplomatic mission.

The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang confirmed his arrival and noted that he met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora on December 11th to discuss matters related to the Korean Peninsula.

Additionally, the Chinese Embassy reported that Ambassador Wang Yajun met Imologhome on December 13th, though the discussion was focused on strengthening China-Nigeria relations.

Imologhome’s appointment was confirmed by Nigeria’s foreign ministry earlier in April 2023, although details regarding the appointment of a full ambassador have not yet been released.

Continued diplomatic engagement despite closure

North Korea and Nigeria have maintained diplomatic relations despite the closure of Nigeria’s embassy. According to reports, North Korea’s ambassador to Nigeria, Jon Tong Chol, has remained in Abuja throughout the pandemic.

Ambassador Jon has met with Nigerian officials on several occasions, including discussions about public health cooperation in 2020 and calls for increasing parliamentary exchanges in 2023.

Since his appointment in 2018, Ambassador Jon has been involved in diplomatic exchanges with Nigeria, though the details of their discussions have generally not been disclosed to the public.

Sanctions violations and concerns over illicit trade

According to NK News, concerns have arisen over potential sanctions violations related to North Korea’s activities in Nigeria. Reports from the U.N. Panel of Experts have suggested that North Korea’s Haegumgang Trading Corporation attempted to arrange the sale of military equipment worth $3.5 million to Nigeria in late 2022.

Additionally, there have been reports of North Korea using Nigerian intermediaries in money-laundering schemes, despite international sanctions against Pyongyang.

Though Nigeria claims to have complied with U.N. sanctions requiring the expulsion of North Korean workers by December 2019, some workers reportedly remained in Nigeria.

These developments have raised questions about ongoing illegal activities despite the formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic reopening and post-pandemic recovery

The reopening of Nigeria’s embassy comes after North Korea began allowing foreign diplomats to return in early 2023. During the pandemic, Egypt remained the only African country with an embassy in Pyongyang, as its diplomatic mission continued to operate without interruption.

The reopening of the Nigerian embassy highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations, despite challenges related to sanctions and illicit activities. As North Korea recovers from the effects of the pandemic, the future of bilateral relations between the two countries remains uncertain.