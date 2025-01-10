The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has arrested four Chinese nationals and 101 Nigerians over an alleged perpetration of internet fraud in Abuja.

According to the Commission, the suspects were apprehended in a business apartment in the Gudu axis of Abuja on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

The EFCC said this was in continuation of its efforts to clean the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption.

“The suspects, comprising 67 males (including four Chinese) and 38 females were allegedly involved in a hotel review job scam targeting victims and hotels in Europe and other parts of the world.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigations,” the Commission stated.

Foreigners’ involvement in fraud in Nigeria

While Nigeria is currently battling to redeem its image internationally over its tag as a haven for internet fraudsters, the latest developments are pointing to a more dangerous dimension with the increase in the number of foreigners perpetrating crimes in the country.

Last month, the EFCC arrested 792 suspects for their alleged involvement in cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scams in Lagos State, including 148 Chinese trainers.

The breakdown of the foreigners in the ring also included 40 Filipinos, two Kharzartans, one Pakistani, and one Indonesian.

According to the Commission, the foreign nationals were using a building, which could be mistaken for a corporate headquarters of a financial establishment, to train their Nigerian accomplices on how to initiate romance and investment scams and also used the identities of their Nigerian accomplices to perpetrate their criminal activities.

It added that all the floors are equipped with high-end desktop computers. On the 5th floor alone, investigators recovered 500 SIM cards of local telcos that were bought for criminal purposes.

Cleansing from the inside

Meanwhile, the EFCC recently disclosed that it dismissed 27 officers in 2024 for engaging in fraudulent activities and misconduct.

According to the Head, of media and publicity at the Commission, Dele Oyewale, the dismissals followed recommendations from the EFCC’s Staff Disciplinary Committee and were ratified by the Commission’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.