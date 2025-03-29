Edo State High Courts sitting in Benin City have convicted and sentenced 17 additional internet fraudsters to various jail terms at a correctional centre.

The Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured their conviction before Justices A.N. Erhabor and W. I. Aziegbemhin, according to a statement released on Friday.

Their conviction comes days after the EFCC secured the conviction of 29 suspected fraudsters before the same High Court in Benin.

The current convicts are: Ekene Ezerioha, Ayeleso Ayodeji Richard, Prince Unity Igbinekaro, Marvelous Adebor, Osayande Oseh, Chukwuebuka James Edozie, Clinton Osayi Okojie, Chinedu Ugwu Kingsley, Emmanuel Ezeala, Isioma Christopher, Adebayo Ayomide, Ubaro Best, Junior Oboh, Chieye Goodluck, Lucky James Isioma, Jeremiah Okwuezuru Nwadiashi, and Destiny Grace.

EFCC Claims

According to the Commission, the defendants were prosecuted on a separate one-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence, retention of proceeds of crime, and possession of fraudulent documents.

The convicts were arrested in a sting operation by operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC following intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

The charge against Ekene Ezerioha reads: “That you Ekene Ezerioha (m) on or about the 14th of March, 2025 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession, documents which you knew or ought to have known contained false pretence, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

What transpired in court

Upon arraignment, all the defendants pleaded “guilty” to their charge when they were read to them by the court registrar.

The prosecution counsel, F.A. Jirbo, K.Y. Bello, Isa K. Agwai, Faisal Ibrahim, Al-Amin Ibrahim Abdul, Bala-Ribah, and Salihu Ahmed, then prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Counsel to the defendants was said to have pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, stressing that the defendants have become remorseful for their actions.

Passing their verdict, Justice Erhabor convicted and sentenced “Igbinekaro, Adebor, Oseh, Edozie, Okojie, Christopher, Best, Nwadiashi, and Grace to two years imprisonment, each or to pay N200, 000 fine respectively, while he sentenced Richard, Kingsley, Ezeala, Goodluck and Isioma to three years imprisonment, each or to pay N200, 000 fine respectively.”

Justice W.I. Aziegbemhin convicted and sentenced Oboh, Ayomide, and Ezerioha to two years imprisonment each or to pay N400,000 fine, respectively, according to EFCC statement.

All the convicts were ordered to forfeit their phones, computers, and money in their respective bank accounts to the federal government.

The court also ordered them to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour, going forward.

More Insights

This case underscores the EFCC’s ongoing crackdown on internet fraud.

In a previous warning, the agency alerted Nigerians to rising concerns over internet fraudsters carrying firearms and engaging in ritual killings, among other criminal activities.

The EFCC also mourned the loss of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC (ASE II) Aminu Sahabi Harisu, who was killed on January 17, 2025, while tracking a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu.

On March 7, the Edo State High Court approved jail terms for 21 internet fraudsters.