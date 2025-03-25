The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Okorie Sylvernus Sunday in Lagos over alleged money laundering involving $578,000 (Five Hundred and Seventy-Eight Thousand United States Dollars).

According to a statement on its official X page, he was arraigned before Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

They disclosed that Sunday was arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

“The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Okotie Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, arraigned a suspect, Okorie Sylvernus Sunday arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, with $578,000( Five Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand United States of America Dollars),” they stated.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, had earlier handed over some seized cash to the EFCC after the suspect falsely declared the amount at the airport.

The suspect, a male traveler arriving in Lagos from Johannesburg aboard South African Airways Flight SA60, initially declared $279,000 at the airport’s currency declaration desk.

However, during a routine inspection, customs officials discovered an additional $299,000 concealed in multiple packages, bringing the total sum to $578,000. Authorities also found €100 and a counterfeit $250 note among the undeclared cash.

Effiong Harrison stated that the suspect violated financial regulations by failing to declare the full amount, leading to forfeiture and further investigation.

“This is a clear violation of Nigeria’s financial regulations. Travelers must declare any cash exceeding $10,000. The suspect failed to do so, concealing a significant sum in an attempt to evade scrutiny. His failure to comply has led to the forfeiture of the funds and further investigation,” Harrison said.

Charges against the defendant

Sunday is facing a four-count charge, including failure to declare funds and the concealment of foreign currency. One of the charges reads:

“That you, Okorie Sylvernus Sunday, on the 19th day of March, 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, failed to make a declaration of the sum of $299,000 (Two Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand United States Dollars), which you concealed in Relaxer containers to the Nigerian Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and Punishable under Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Sunday pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in court.

Following his plea, EFCC counsel, C.C. Okezie, requested the court to remand the defendant to a correctional facility and called for an expedited hearing.

“My Lord, we have a witness in court, and we are ready to proceed with the trial,” Okezie stated.

However, Sunday’s defense counsel, U. Okoronkwo, pleaded for his client to remain in EFCC custody instead.

He further requested a short adjournment to discuss legal strategies with his client.

After hearing both arguments, Justice Dipeolu ordered the defendant’s remand in the Correctional Centre and adjourned the trial to March 26, 2025, for commencement.