The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, has handed over $578,000 in seized cash to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after a passenger falsely declared the amount at the airport, officials announced on Friday.

The passenger, a male traveler arriving in Lagos from Johannesburg aboard South African Airways Flight SA60, initially declared $279,000 at the airport’s currency declaration desk.

However, during a routine inspection, customs officials discovered an additional $299,000 concealed in multiple packages, bringing the total sum to $578,000.

Authorities also found €100 and a counterfeit $250 note among the undeclared cash.

Effiong Harrison, the Comptroller of MMIA Command, who oversaw the handover to the EFCC, stated that the suspect’s actions violated the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act of 2011. The law mandates that travelers carrying more than $10,000 or its equivalent in any foreign currency must declare it to customs officials.

“This is a clear violation of Nigeria’s financial regulations,” Harrison said. “Travelers must declare any cash exceeding $10,000. The suspect failed to do so, concealing a significant sum in an attempt to evade scrutiny. His failure to comply has led to the forfeiture of the funds and further investigation.”

Harrison noted that the suspect’s international passport and other relevant documents had also been handed over to the EFCC for necessary legal action.

What to know

Customs officials stressed that financial crimes such as money laundering threaten Nigeria’s economy and undermine investor confidence. Harrison reiterated the command’s commitment to enforcing the law and preventing illicit financial flows through Lagos’ international airport.

“We are working to ensure that Nigeria remains a safe and credible investment destination,” Harrison said. “Violations like this not only tarnish our reputation but also impact our financial institutions. We cannot allow individuals to abuse the system for personal gain.”

The EFCC, Nigeria’s primary anti-corruption agency, has now taken over the case. Ahmed Ghali, the Acting Director of the EFCC’s Lagos Office 2, commended customs officials for their vigilance and urged travelers to adhere strictly to the law.

“No one is prohibited from carrying cash, but full disclosure is required,” Ghali said. “Honest declaration is mandatory, regardless of the amount. If travelers follow the proper procedures, they will not encounter any issues. However, any attempt to evade these regulations will be met with the full force of the law.”

The EFCC will now conduct further investigations to determine the source of the funds and whether the suspect was involved in a larger money laundering scheme. Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

The seizure highlights ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to clamp down on financial crimes and ensure transparency in financial transactions. Over the years, airports have been key points of interception for undeclared funds linked to money laundering and illicit financial activities.

As enforcement agencies continue to tighten regulations, officials urge travelers to comply with financial reporting laws to avoid legal consequences. The case remains under investigation.