The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dismissed 27 officers in 2024 for engaging in fraudulent activities and misconduct.

This was disclosed in a statement by the commissions Head, media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, on its official x account.

The dismissals followed recommendations from the EFCC’s Staff Disciplinary Committee and were ratified by the Commission’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

The officers were removed from their positions after being found guilty of various offenses related to fraud and misconduct. Mr. Olukoyede emphasized the Commission’s unwavering stance on corruption, reiterating that no officer is above disciplinary action.

“Every modicum of allegation against any staff of the Commission would always be investigated, including a trending $400,000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the EFCC against a Sectional Head,” he stated.

The EFCC Chairman further stressed that the Commission’s core values would always be upheld, reinforcing the Commission’s zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

Warnings against impersonation and blackmail schemes

The EFCC also issued a warning regarding the activities of impersonators and blackmailers using the name of its Executive Chairman to extort money from individuals under investigation.

The Commission revealed that two members of a suspected syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim, were recently arraigned before Justice Jude Onwuebuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

The duo allegedly contacted Mr. Mohammed Bello-Kaka, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, demanding $1 million for “Olukoyede to give him a soft landing” in a non-existent investigation.

In light of these developments, the EFCC emphasized that such fraudulent individuals are still active, targeting high-profile suspects.

The Commission urged the public to report any such fraudulent activities to the authorities.

Blackmail attempts against EFCC officers

The EFCC also addressed the growing issue of blackmail attempts aimed at its officers.

According to the Commission, suspects being investigated for economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise investigators often resort to blackmail.

The EFCC urged that such blackmailers should not be given any attention, as they are merely attempting to disrupt the Commission’s efforts to fight corruption.

What you should know