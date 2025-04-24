The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a court order to seize properties worth N1.2 billion, allegedly owned by an Abia State public servant, Erondu Uchenna Erondu, following the Commission’s ongoing investigation into the diversion of N28 billion in public funds by state officials around the year 2010.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the seizure request on Thursday in a motion ex parte moved by EFCC lawyer, Barrister Charles Oni.

The lawyer sought the court’s approval to seize the suspect’s properties on an interim basis, pending the conclusion of investigations and possible prosecution in connection with alleged economic and financial crimes, including criminal conspiracy, illegal transfer of funds, impersonation, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, and money laundering totaling over N28 billion.

Oni stated that the amount was discovered through open-source intelligence, currently being investigated by the EFCC.

EFCC Allegations

Mr. Oni revealed that the EFCC is investigating a case involving criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds, and money laundering amounting to over N28 billion, in which Erondu featured prominently.

The properties linked to Erondu Uchenna Erondu include a 4-bedroom bungalow (worth N400 million), a 3-bedroom bungalow (N300 million), and a 5-bedroom bungalow (N500 million), located in Umuahia North Local Government Area, Abia State, and Guzape, Abuja, respectively.

The total estimated value of the three properties is N1.2 billion.

The lawyer urged the court to direct “the publication of a notice in the Daily Trust Newspaper and on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission website, inviting any person who may have an interest in the said properties to show cause, within 14 days from the date of publication, why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed hearing, Oni adopted his application and urged the court to grant the interim seizure request.

In his submission, Oni noted that the EFCC is empowered by the EFCC Act, 2004, to investigate all cases of economic and financial crimes and allied offences reported to it or initiated by it for possible prosecution, where a prima facie case is established.

“We submit that the Applicant (EFCC), in the exercise of its statutory power to investigate all reported cases, whether through intelligence reports or direct petitions, has been empowered under Section 34 of the EFCC Act to trace and seize all assets believed to be proceeds of crime. These constitute offences under the Act and warrant an interim order of forfeiture from the court.”

The lawyer added that granting the application would send a strong message to the public that the courts are ready and determined to deny alleged fraudsters the illicit gains of their crimes.

He urged the court to grant the application in line with the EFCC Act, the Money Laundering Act, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The lawyer further assured that the probe of the said properties will last for 30 days.

Nairametrics gathered that the suspect in question is a public servant who served as a personal assistant to the Abia State Government between 2007 and 2010.

The case reportedly involves illegal withdrawals from the state’s government account during that period.

What the Judge Said

After hearing Oni’s arguments, the judge granted the application as requested, describing it as “meritorious.”

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to May 26, 2025, for a report of compliance.