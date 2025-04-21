The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering(SCUML) certificate does not necessarily imply clearance to lawfully operate in Nigeria, amid the collapse of the fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme known as “CBEX”.

The EFCC, in a statement on Monday, admitted that ST Technologies( not CBEX) is registered with the SCUML in line with Section 17 of the Money Laundering( Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had clarified in a statement on Thursday that it did not grant registration to Crypto Bridge Exchange, CBEX or its affiliates to operate in Nigeria.

This was in response to recent media reports/publications on the activities of CBEX (Crypto Bridge Exchange)C, BEX, which reportedly also operates under the corporate identity of ST Technologies International Ltd, Smart Treasure/ Super Technology.

EFCC Reacts to ST Technologies Certification

Reacting to the development, the EFCC maintained that registration under SCUML is a statutory requirement for all Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions, DNFBPs, in Nigeria in consonance with Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering/ Control of Financing Terrorism, AML/CFT regime.

It emphasised that “The EFCC is not a clearing house or regulatory authority of online businesses.”

The anti-graft agency stressed that financial fraud of any kind is the remit (area of responsibility) of the Commission, and it is committed to ensuring justice for victims of the CBEX scam.

More insights on SCUML Certificate

Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions are statutorily required to register with the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (“SCUML”) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) and obtain a registration certificate.

The certification gives a company a clean slate from money laundering, however, it will empower the EFCC to monitor and supervise the financial activities of such a company.

The anti-graft agency will also be expecting registered companies’ cash-based transaction reports (CBTRs) and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) for onward forwarding to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

What to know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the House of Representatives on Thursday cautioned public figures, celebrities and influencers against promoting unregistered investment schemes amid the collapse of a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme known as “CBEX”.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reacted to the development, vowing to recover Nigerians’ lost investments through collaboration with Interpol and other international agencies.

CBEX is a digital investment platform operated by a group of foreign nationals in partnership with Nigerian collaborators that reportedly collapsed on Monday, leaving thousands of investors stranded and unable to access their funds.

The platform, which had promised 100% returns within 30 days through online trading, first restricted withdrawals on April 9, 2025.

Many users initially believed the issue was a temporary glitch—until their account balances suddenly vanished.

In a surprising twist, affected users were instructed to deposit additional funds—at least $100—in order to regain access to their accounts. For those with balances above $1,000, the required deposit was set at $200.

Shortly before shutting out its subscribers, CBEX issued a message stating:

“All accounts need to undergo the following verification steps to ensure their authenticity. For accounts with funds below $1,000 before any losses, a deposit of $100 is required. For accounts with funds exceeding $1,000, a deposit of $200 is required. Additionally, please keep your deposit receipts to ensure you can prove the authenticity of the account during future withdrawal reviews.”

Despite signs of trouble, several new users reportedly signed up after the withdrawal restriction, believing it was a technical delay that would be resolved within days.