Denmark has introduced new updates to its Positive Lists for Skilled Work and Higher Education jobs, offering opportunities for foreign professionals to live and work in the country.

The updated lists, already in effect as of January 1st, 2025, outline professions in shortage and the qualifications needed for foreign workers to obtain a residence and work permit.

The Positive List is a list of occupations in demand in Denmark, regularly updated twice a year. The list includes two categories: Skilled Work and Higher Education.

The list aims to help foreign workers secure jobs and residence permits in Denmark when their qualifications match the positions on the list.

The Skilled Work list includes jobs where there is a shortage of workers, while the Higher Education list focuses on professions requiring a university degree.

Updates to the positive lists for 2025

The January 2025 update to the Positive Lists shows significant changes. According to TravelBiz, the Skilled Work list now includes 48 job titles, a reduction compared to previous updates, indicating a decrease in the number of registered labor shortages in skilled professions.

On the other hand, the Higher Education list has expanded to 162 job titles. This reflects a growing demand for highly educated professionals in Denmark.

Eligibility for foreign workers

To apply for a residence and work permit under the Positive List, foreign workers must meet specific requirements. These include:

Having relevant education or qualifications matching the job titles listed, with a university degree needed for most roles under the Higher Education category.

In addition, permits are generally issued for the duration of the job, up to a maximum of four years, reports inform.

Salary and employment standards

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has set income requirements for applications submitted on or after January 1st, 2025. Jobs not covered by collective agreements or employer organizations must meet Danish salary standards, with a minimum wage of about DKK 71,000 per month.

This ensures foreign workers receive salaries comparable to those of Danish workers in similar roles.

This means that for jobs that are not part of collective agreements (which are agreements made between employers and trade unions) or do not have employer organization regulations, the salary for foreign workers must meet a set minimum standard defined by Danish law.

The goal of this rule is to ensure that foreign workers are paid fairly, with salaries that are in line with what Danish workers would earn in similar jobs. This helps maintain fairness and prevents foreign workers from being paid less than local workers in the same position.

How to apply

To apply for a work and residence permit under the Positive List, foreign workers must follow a set process.

First, they need a job offer in a listed occupation. After that, they can prepare their application documents, including proof of qualifications, work experience, and a valid job offer letter.

Applicants then need to fill out the application form on the SIRI website, submit the required documents, and pay any application fees.

A biometrics appointment will be required for those who proceed with their applications. The processing time may vary, so applicants should check for updates from SIRI.

Once approved, applicants can receive their permit to live and work in Denmark.