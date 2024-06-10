Denmark has relaxed its regulations for foreign professional models, allowing them to work in the country without a work permit for short durations.

This new rule, which became effective on June 1, 2024, marks a significant change.

To qualify for this exemption, foreign professional models must be associated with companies that host major international fashion shows.

Specifically, the permit allows these models to enter Denmark without a work permit for up to three separate work periods, each lasting three days, within 180 days, according to SchengenNews.

Furthermore, this change permits foreign models to work in Denmark for up to nine days within 180 days without needing a work permit, provided that no single work period exceeds three days.

Additionally, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) emphasized that to qualify for this exemption, professional models must either be exempt from the visa requirement or possess a valid Schengen visa that allows entry into Denmark.

Finally, these models must be legally able to enter and stay in Denmark, either as residents of visa-free countries or by holding a valid visa, to utilize the new exemption rule.

Wage disparity in modelling industry

Nairametrics reported earlier that the financial landscape of Nigeria’s modelling industry is a system that relies heavily on agency commissions, leaving models with irregular and often modest earnings.

According to reports from models in Nigeria, the financial structure for models is a double-edged sword. While agencies can provide consistent bookings, the growing influence of social media means agency membership doesn’t significantly alter employment dynamics.

Although agency models tend to earn more, but higher fees could paradoxically reduce demand for their services unless they can secure work independently.

A model’s compensation for a shoot can vary widely, ranging from as little as N20,000 to N50,000 or as much as N250,000 – N300,000, depending on the level of exposure and the client with models earning as little as N50,000 for a shoot. The more lucrative assignments, pay up to N1 million but requires models with substantial influence.

In contrast, the international modelling market offers full-time models the potential to earn between €50,000 – €100,000 per year, even after factoring in agency expenses

International markets present modelling as a viable career, unlike the situation in Nigeria which is vastly different, with annual fashion shows offering meager earnings that barely sustain individuals given the local economic conditions.