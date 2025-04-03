The Federal Government has announced the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge (Ahmadu Bello Way-Marina bound) to vehicular traffic, opting for palliative fixes while deferring full rehabilitation works.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, on Wednesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement noted that the necessary repair works on the bridge will now be carried out at a later date, while palliative measures are being implemented to ensure the bridge remains motorable.

The Federal Government has announced the immediate re-opening of the Independence Bridge (Ahmadu Bello Way-Marina bound) to vehicular traffic.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, announced this in a statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, on Wednesday,

However, in the statement, Umahi said that necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out later. He said that palliative works were underway to ensure that the bridge would be motorable.

More insights

The bridge was initially closed on April 1 for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works, with the government planning to complete the repairs by May.

However, the latest development means motorists can resume using the route sooner than expected.

Umahi acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the closure and appealed for public understanding and cooperation as the government works on long-term solutions for the bridge’s structural integrity.

What you should know

Lagosians resumed work on Wednesday after the March 31 and April 1 public holidays, only to face severe traffic jams due to the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina Bound) on April 1.

By 8 a.m., major alternative routes were heavily congested, causing significant delays. A typical 30-minute drive from CMS to Lekki Phase 1 took over two hours.

The closure restricted movement from NOUN through Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge, while the service lane at Bonny Camp Underpass (inbound Independence Bridge) remained closed.

The following suggested alternative routes were also affected by the traffic:

To Victoria Island: Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Roundabout, Obafemi Awolowo Road.

To 3rd Mainland Bridge: Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to Akin Adesola Street, Alfred Rewane Road, Osborne Road.

To Inner Marina/CMS: Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Roundabout, Obafemi Awolowo Road.

The gridlock also disrupted informal public transport, causing fares to surge from N800 to N2,000 for CMS to Lekki Phase 1.

By evening, one source who spoke to Nairametrics reported spending over four hours traveling from Iron Bar Street in Lekki Phase 1 to just beyond the Ikoyi-Lekki Link Bridge.

Many commuters opted to trek or use delivery bikes to bypass the traffic, with social media flooded with complaints from frustrated Lagosians.