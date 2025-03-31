The Federal Government has announced the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina-bound) in Lagos for essential maintenance and rehabilitation from April 1, 2025, to the end of May 2025.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

She explained that the repairs are crucial to preserving the bridge’s structural integrity and longevity, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The Federal Government has announced the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) starting April 1 for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works.

She explained that the bridge would remain closed until the end of May 2025

Kesha stated that the closure is expected to affect traffic flow from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku toward Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan (Zone 2).

She advised motorists to plan their routes in advance and consider alternative roads to reduce disruptions. Reassuring the public, she emphasized that the government is committed to completing the rehabilitation within the stipulated timeline to restore smooth traffic flow as soon as possible.

Kesha also apologized for any inconvenience the closure may cause and urged commuters to cooperate with traffic management authorities throughout the period.

What you should know

The traffic diversion announced earlier by the Lagos State Government remains in effect alongside the full closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina-bound). The diversion, which began on March 19 and will last until May 26, 2025, restricts movement from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge.

Additionally, the service lane at Bonny Camp Underpass (inbound Independence Bridge) remains closed, though the service lane connecting Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue remains open.

To minimize disruptions, motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes:

Ahmadu Bello Way to Victoria Island: Use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, proceed to Falomo Roundabout, and connect to Obafemi Awolowo Road to access Ring Road.

Ahmadu Bello Way to 3rd Mainland Bridge: Take Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, then link Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road and connect to Ring Road.

Ahmadu Bello Way to Inner Marina/CMS: Divert to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, then link Falomo Roundabout and Obafemi Awolowo Road to access J.K. Randle Road/King George V Road.

Inner Marina/CMS to Ahmadu Bello Way: Motorists will have direct access through the road network.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their routes in advance and cooperate with traffic management officials to ease congestion.