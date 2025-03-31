Zenith Bank has reported that women now make up 53% of its total workforce in 2024.

This is a shift from the 50% representation in 2023 and 2022, showing the bank’s growing commitment to improving gender equality at all levels.

As of December 31st, 2024, Zenith Bank’s total employee count stood at 7,704, with 4,090 women and 3,614 men.

This represents a clear movement toward greater female representation, compared to 50% female employees in 2023 and 2022.

The latest gender analysis from the bank’s financial statement from 2022-2024 highlights the bank’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive workforce, with female employees outnumbering their male counterparts for the first time in recent years.

A year-by-year comparison: 2022 to 2024

Zenith Bank’s workforce in 2022 consisted of 6,700 employees, split almost equally between men (3,378) and women (3,322), each making up 50% of the total workforce. This period represented a stable approach to gender parity in the organization.

2023: gender representation holds steady

In 2023, female employees accounted for 50% of the workforce, totaling 3,351 women compared to 3,330 men out of 6,681 employees. While the overall gender distribution remained balanced, the slight increase in the number of female employees was indicative of the bank’s efforts to promote gender equality.

2024: Female representation surpasses male employees

By 2024, Zenith Bank achieved a milestone with women accounting for 53% of its total workforce. The number of female employees rose to 4,090, while male employees totaled 3,614.

This marked a positive shift towards greater gender balance, surpassing the 50% mark for the first time.

Gender diversity at leadership levels

While the shift in staff demographics is promising, leadership roles remain predominantly male. In 2024, male board members made up 64% of the total board, while females held 36%. Among top management, 68% were male and 32% female.

Although these figures show progress, they still highlight the gender disparity that exists at the senior levels of the bank.

In terms of executive roles, men hold a dominant share of positions, while women occupy fewer senior executive roles.

However, the appointment of the current female Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Adaora Umeoji, signals a positive step toward greater inclusion at the top.

Greater female representation on the horizon

Zenith Bank’s continued focus on gender diversity at both the staff and management levels suggests that future years will see more women in leadership positions. The bank’s efforts to attract and retain female talent are likely to contribute to long-term change, resulting in a more balanced corporate structure.

As gender equality becomes increasingly prioritized in the corporate world, Zenith Bank’s progress offers insight into how companies can implement successful diversity strategies.