The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has announced an ambitious target of generating N5 billion in sales at the 2025 Lagos Tourism Fair.

The event, aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through trade and entertainment, shows the government’s commitment to economic growth.

Organized in partnership with the Naija Brand Chick (NBC) trade fair, the event is set to take place from April 11 to 13 at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the initiative aligns with the state’s broader strategy to promote entrepreneurship and job creation.

“Tourism plays a crucial role in economic activities, facilitating trade and cultural exchange,” Aregbe said. “Our administration remains focused on job creation, poverty reduction, and SME growth, and events like this are key to achieving these goals.”

This marks the second collaboration between Lagos State and NBC for the fair. Organizers expect the 2025 edition to be significantly larger, featuring an expanded marketplace with digital commerce options, discounted shopping opportunities, and greater accessibility for vendors and attendees.

NBC founder Nelly Agbogu highlighted Lagos as a strong commercial hub, noting that the fair serves as a platform for entrepreneurs to expand their businesses. “This event demonstrates how the right support can help small businesses scale and thrive,” Agbogu said. “We are excited to create another impactful opportunity for SMEs.”

Beyond traditional trade, the fair will incorporate business masterclasses, interactive workshops, and financial inclusion programs designed to connect vendors with funding opportunities. Organizers also plan to introduce digital tools that extend business engagement beyond the physical event, allowing vendors to maintain customer relationships and drive sales post-fair.

Cultural performances, celebrity appearances, dance showcases, giveaways, and raffle draws are also planned to enhance visibility and attract a wider audience. The Lagos State Government views the fair as part of a broader effort to position the city as a major destination for business and tourism.

What to know

Preparations are underway to streamline the experience for both vendors and visitors. Aregbe noted that an online deals platform will be introduced to facilitate remote participation, allowing buyers to access exclusive offers without being physically present.

The event is projected to attract over 220 vendors and 75,000 attendees. With the Lagos State Government’s continued investment in trade fairs, the initiative reflects a wider economic development strategy aimed at strengthening local businesses and reinforcing Lagos’ role as a commercial hub.

As anticipation builds, stakeholders expect the fair to surpass previous sales records, further establishing Lagos as a dynamic center for trade and enterprise.