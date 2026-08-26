Okin Biscuits restarts production after 17 years

Okin Biscuits has restarted one of its production lines at its factory in Offa, Kwara State, after 17 years of inactivity.

Okin Biscuits has restarted one of its production lines at its factory in Offa, Kwara State, after 17 years of inactivity.

This is according to a post on the Facebook page of Okin Biscuits on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The company said biscuits rolled off the rehabilitated production line during a technical trial run, although further testing and rehabilitation are required before the products return to the market.

What Okin Biscuits is saying

Okin Biscuits said the production line had remained inactive for 17 years after cables, frequency drives, contactors, motors and other electronic components were stolen.

It said the line was rebuilt and subjected to a technical trial to determine whether it could operate again.

“For the first time in 17 years, biscuits rolled off one of our rehabilitated production lines at the factory in Offa. We had to rebuild the line after having all cables, frequency drives, contactors, motors and other electronic components stolen,” the statement read in part.

According to the company, the trial was not a test of the final biscuit product, meaning colour, appearance and the final Okin recipe were not the focus of the exercise.

The company said more testing, calibration and rehabilitation would be carried out before production is fully restored.

More details

It also disclosed that Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) connected the factory to a 33kV Band A electricity grid on Wednesday.

“And there was another major milestone: IBEDC officially connected the factory to a 33Kva Band A electricity grid today,” the statement read in part.

Videos accompanying the post showed biscuits being produced on the rehabilitated production line.

Okin Biscuits said the company would still need to complete the remaining work and ensure the biscuits meet its required taste and quality before they return to the market.

More to come…