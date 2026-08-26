NPFL lands $7.5 million EuroMatch sponsorship deal ahead of 2026/27 season

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has secured a new three-year title sponsorship agreement with EuroMatch Group worth $7.5 million, bringing an end to the league’s decade-long wait for a title sponsor.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has secured a new three-year title sponsorship agreement with EuroMatch Group worth $7.5 million, bringing an end to the league’s decade-long wait for a title sponsor.

The deal, unveiled by the NPFL Board on Wednesday, will see the competition renamed EuroMatch NPFL from the 2026/27 season.

The agreement is valued at $2.5 million annually, with 60% of the yearly sponsorship proceeds, amounting to $1.5 million, allocated to the league’s 20 clubs.

At the reported exchange rate, the clubs’ annual share is approximately ₦2.019 billion.

The agreement runs for three seasons, taking the total commercial value of the title sponsorship to $7.5 million.

NPFL ends decade-long title sponsor drought

EuroMatch’s arrival marks the return of a title sponsor to Nigeria’s top-flight league for the first time since Globacom’s sponsorship ended in 2016.

Globacom was the last company to hold the league’s title sponsorship, with the competition known as the Glo Premier League during the partnership.

The final Glo sponsorship agreement began in the 2012/13 season and ended after the 2016 Super Four competition. The partnership had followed Globacom’s earlier involvement with the Nigerian top flight and represented the league’s most prominent title sponsorship arrangement before the position was left vacant.

Following the end of the Glo agreement, the League Management Company, which was then responsible for the competition, opted for a multi-sponsor approach rather than immediately replacing the title sponsor. Official league documents subsequently stated that the competition would revert to the NPFL name until a new title sponsorship agreement was secured.

Who is EuroMatch Group?

EuroMatch Group is a Warsaw-based private investment and technology company focused on the global regulated gaming industry.

According to the company, its business is built around developing and scaling technology ventures, gaming infrastructure and brands serving regulated international markets. Its portfolio includes Euromatch, a consumer-facing B2C sportsbook brand, and GB2B, its B2B gaming technology platform for licensed operators.

The group says it has licensed gaming operations in Nigeria and Kenya, while pursuing regulatory approvals in additional markets including Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Ethiopia and Mozambique. It aims to establish a presence across seven regulated jurisdictions as part of its international expansion strategy.

How much will NPFL clubs receive?

The financial structure of the EuroMatch agreement gives participating clubs a direct share in the league’s commercial revenue.

Of the $2.5 million annual sponsorship value, 60%, or $1.5 million, is earmarked for the 20 clubs.

This means the clubs will collectively receive approximately ₦2.019 billion each season based on the reported conversion.

The exact distribution formula among the 20 clubs has not been made public.

The allocation could provide an important additional source of revenue for NPFL clubs, many of which continue to operate within relatively constrained commercial environments.

Total deal – $7.5 million

Duration – 3 years

Annual sponsorship value – $2.5 million

Clubs’ share – 60%

Annual clubs’ allocation – $1.5 million

EuroMatch NPFL set to begin on August 28

The new commercial partnership will take effect as the 2026/27 NPFL season gets underway.

The new campaign is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 28, with a South-West derby between five-time champions Shooting Stars and newly promoted Inter Lagos at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The opening weekend will then continue on August 30, with the remaining fixtures involving the remaining 18 clubs

The timing of the EuroMatch agreement means the NPFL will enter its new season with both a new commercial identity and a fresh revenue arrangement for its participating clubs.

What the deal means for the NPFL

For the NPFL, the importance of the agreement extends beyond the $7.5 million headline figure.

A title sponsor provides the league with a predictable commercial revenue stream over three seasons and gives the competition a stronger proposition when negotiating other sponsorship and commercial partnerships.

It also places the NPFL in a position to potentially increase the value of its commercial inventory, from broadcast and digital rights to matchday activations, club partnerships and league-wide branding.

For EuroMatch, meanwhile, the partnership provides an entry point into one of Africa’s largest football markets and associates its brand with Nigeria’s premier domestic football competition.

The bigger test for the NPFL will now be how effectively the new commercial revenue is converted into improvements across the league.

After almost a decade without a title sponsor, the NPFL has secured the commercial partnership. The next phase will be demonstrating what that money can do for the league.