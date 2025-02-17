Denmark has announced changes to its wage requirements for foreign workers applying under the Positive List for Skilled Work.

The new wage figures, which will be used to assess applications from February 20th, 2025, are part of the country’s effort to ensure that international workers are paid fairly and in line with Danish standards.

According to TravelBiz, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) will apply the updated salary data when reviewing work permit applications from foreign professionals.

This change is stated to be crucial for both applicants and employers, as they will need to meet the new wage criteria for applications submitted after February 2025.

The Positive List for Skilled Work is a list of job positions in Denmark that are facing shortages of qualified professionals. Foreign workers who secure employment in these roles can apply for residence and work permits in Denmark.

The list, according to reports, is updated twice a year, on January 1st and July 1st, to reflect changing labor market needs in the country.

Changes to wage evaluation for applications

From February 20th, 2025, SIRI will begin evaluating work permit applications based on the new wage statistics. For applications submitted before this date, the previous wage standards will apply.

This update ensures that foreign workers’ salaries align with local standards in Denmark and that workers are compensated appropriately for their roles.

Each position listed in the Positive List has a specific job classification code to simplify the assessment process. If a worker’s job falls under a position with a collective agreement, it will be easier to confirm the salary is correct. However, jobs without a collective agreement will still need to meet the minimum wage requirements.

This means that each job listed in Denmark’s Positive List for Skilled Work has a specific code, which makes it easier for authorities to assess the job and check whether the salary meets the required standards.

If the job is covered by a collective agreement (a legal agreement between employers and trade unions that outlines pay and conditions), it will be simpler for authorities to confirm that the salary meets the necessary standards.

However, for jobs that do not have a collective agreement, the employer still needs to ensure the salary meets the required minimum wage set by Denmark for that specific role.

Salary and employment conditions for foreign workers

Foreign workers applying for jobs under the Positive List must meet certain salary and employment conditions. These include:

Meeting the minimum salary requirements, which have been updated for 2025

Employers must also provide the necessary employment benefits, such as paid holidays and pension contributions, according to Danish labour laws.

Salaries must be paid into a Danish bank account and cannot include uncertain components such as bonuses or commissions when calculating eligibility. Workers will also be entitled to standard benefits like holiday allowances.

Other visa options for foreign workers

In addition to the Positive List for Skilled Work, there are other work visa schemes available for foreign workers. These include:

The Positive List for the Highly Educated, Pay Limit Scheme, Fast Track Scheme, and Researcher’s Scheme.

These alternative programs provide additional pathways for skilled workers to apply for work permits based on their qualifications and experience.

Employer responsibilities for work permits

For employers hiring foreign workers under the Positive List, there are also specific responsibilities to consider. They must comply with Denmark’s apprenticeship training requirements under the Læreplads-AUB program.